Fibre, New Zealand's most popular broadband

A decade after the Ultra-fast Broadband (UFB) initiative commenced – the Covid-19 lockdown put the country's new fibre network to the ultimate test, proving conclusively that the massive infrastructure upgrade has been worthwhile.

Lockdown was responsible for one of the biggest changes in online behaviour in recent memory as we learned to work from home, to Zoom, and dedicated an unprecedented amount of time to gaming and streaming.

In just one night we saw a spike in data usage of 34 per cent, the equivalent to a normal year's growth, according to Kurt Rodgers, Network Strategy Director from Chorus. Yet despite that enormous surge, independent testing from the Commerce Commission shows the fibre network didn't skip a beat, delivering a seamless internet experience.

Another milestone occurred in 2020 – one million fibre connections, making New Zealand's fibre adoption rate second in the world, behind only Japan.

Rodgers says while fibre uptake in New Zealand has been gratifyingly quick, there are still some people yet to join the masses: "87 per cent of New Zealand's population will have access to the fibre network next year, so it would be great to see 87 per cent of kiwis making the most of our country's world-class connectivity."

According to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index, New Zealand's fixed broadband internet connections were the 24th fastest in the world as of December.

Since then, with the introduction of Hyperfibre technology powered by Chorus, Rodgers says connection speeds are even faster, putting us closer to the world's top 10 and surpassing the likes of the USA, UK, France and Canada.

In this digital age, internet access is as much a utility as power or water. The fast, reliable broadband that fibre provides will underpin how we trade, work, live and connect with the world well into the future, Rodgers says.

Even without the influence of Covid-19, the modern Kiwi home has changed dramatically over the last 20 years. Technology has made our lives easier and more convenient, opening up a world of entertainment opportunities.

"Powering all those data-hungry smart appliances and devices requires a reliable source of internet access, fibre has been a game-changer," Rodgers says.

"The same applies to our economy – the congestion-free, fast broadband of fibre has provided a platform for Kiwi tech businesses to grow and succeed. It has also allowed small business owners to operate more efficiently using cloud-based apps, with fibre's broadband reliability also helping to build e-commerce platforms."

Rodgers says: "We don't know what the future holds but, as Covid-19 has shown, it makes sense to be prepared. Like it or not, the world is increasingly becoming more digital with more activities moving online such as banking, shopping, how we watch TV, listen to music and – as we all experienced during lockdown – connecting with our family and friends.

"If we're noticing benefits now in the form of technology in the homes and more digital-based business models, they will only increase in scale when more homes and businesses get connected."



