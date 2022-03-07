Falling for autumn: a seasonal exploration

Opuke Thermal Pools & Spa. Image / Supplied.

As we approach a new season and the summer crowds begin to disperse, take advantage of the opportunity to experience an awesome autumnal adventure.

Yes, summer is drawing to a close soon but there's good news on the horizon – autumn is truly a magical time of year to explore Aotearoa. A trip away in the off-peak season means immersive experiences, less crowds and great deals. Operators are primed and ready to give you their full attention, and the weather is still playing ball… so here's a taster of what's in store for you this autumn.

Click on the symbols to uncover autumn deals:

Retaruke Country Estate Weekend Escape

Get cosy for three days and nights at Retaruke Country Estate, 8km west of National Park village in the Central North Island, and pay for just two. Food, wine and all on-property activities, such as horse-riding and clay target shooting, are included. Or just unwind in the outdoor hot tub.

Pricing per couple from $2150. Explore more at retarukecountryestate.co.nz

Franz Josef. Image / Supplied.

Franz Josef Wilderness Tours Paddle & Fly deal

Autumn is a superb time to explore the West Coast with Franz Josef Wilderness Tours' Paddle & Fly deal. You'll get to experience two nights in Rainforest Retreat's Private Ensuite Room, a serene kayak tour for morning reflection, or evening sunset, on Lake Mapourika, and then the highlight of a Franz Josef scenic flight and snow landing.

From just $699 for two people. Book at franzjoseftours.co.nz

eBike Guided Wine Tour. Image / Supplied.

Ride to the Sky's Ride to the Vines Couple Package

Central Otago is world famous for its wine – taste it straight from the source with an Otago wine tasting guided tour by eBike. You and your loved one will have the chance to learn the history of the wine industry, explore the secrets of vine growing, visit the wineries and taste delicious local drops.

On a Couple Package you'll save 15%. Explore more at www.ridetothesky.co.nz

Oxbow Adventure Co Clay Bird Shooting Autumn Vine Package

There are more stellar New Zealand wines to be sampled in the Gibbston Valley. Go claybird shooting in an idyllic setting with Oxbow Adventure Co, then whet your whistle at a Kinross wine tasting, accompanied by delicious pizzas and platters.

From $175pp. Explore more at oxbow.co.nz

West Coast – Back To The Future 6 – "Triple Deal"

There's so much to do on the West Coast and with this deal you'll get a good taste of the riches on offer. The West Coast Back to the Future 6 – Triple Deal includes three nights at a 4-star Qualmark rated accommodation, entry to Shantytown Heritage Park in Greymouth, the West Coast Tree Top Walk & Café near Hokitika, plus the West Coast Wildlife Centre in Franz Josef, topped off by a spectacular glacier helicopter flight in Franz Josef.

From $399pp. Explore more at www.wildkiwi.co.nz

Pen-y-bryn Lodge Autumn Wonders

Autumn is the ideal time to visit Oamaru and the wonderful Waitaki. Take advantage with an Autumn Wonder deal at Pen-y-bryn Lodge. Included is two nights in a superior guest suite; a bottle of local wine; full cooked breakfast each morning; pre-dinner canapés and cocktails in the evening; four-course gourmet table d'hôte dinner at Pen-y-bryn on your arrival night; and the use of a 10″ telescope for stargazing each evening.

Package price $1350, explore more at www.penybryn.co.nz

The Rees Hotel, Luxury Apartments & Lakeside Residences. Image / Supplied.

The Rees Hotel's Art of Relaxation

Capture the essence of autumn with an Art of Relaxation package, which encompasses three nights' accommodation in luxury Rees Hotel's Executive Lake View 2-bedroom apartment with two bathrooms, and breakfast included each day. Then get your fill of culture at a private art tour visiting some of Central Otago's renowned galleries and artist works. Plus, there's also bubbles and canapes on arrival, a 60-minute in-room massage for each guest and a late check-out.

From $341pp, per night, for a minimum of four persons. Explore more at www.therees.co.nz

Brinkley's Ōpuke Hot Pools Package

Brinkley Resort is situated in the glorious Mt Hutt Village and with a Couple Stay n Bathe package, you and your loved one can enjoy a Tranquility Pool two-day pass, accommodation for two nights in a self-contained studio room and a bottle of NZ bubbles in room on arrival.

From $480 per couple. Explore more at www.brinkleyresort.co.nz

For more inspiration around how to enjoy autumn go to newzealand.com/nz. Before starting your adventure, please check current traffic light settings and adhere to the Government guidance provided at covid19.govt.nz.