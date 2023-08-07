Experience an ultra-luxury Silversea cruise on their newest ship Silver Nova, coming to New Zealand for its debut season in 2024

Silver Nova. Photo / Supplied

Travel at home and abroad with seven voyages throughout New Zealand, Australia, and Asia.

There’s a whole new way of cruising coming to Kiwis next year — aboard what ultra-luxury cruiseline Silversea call a “new vision of luxury”: their newest vessel, Silver Nova. The Silver Nova embarks on her inaugural season in the Mediterranean this August.

Unique and incredible travel experiences close to home and abroad are being offered when Silver Nova debuts in New Zealand and Australia next year. The voyages in 2024-2025 will explore the best holiday destinations on both sides of the Tasman, throughout the Polynesian Islands and Asia.

A new vision of luxury? Absolutely. Silversea is already renowned for world-class service for comparatively small numbers of passengers (Silver Nova hosts up to 728 only). The ship has unrivalled spaciousness, including 13 suite categories covering all bases in terms of comfort and needs.

The marquee. Photo / Supplied

Comfort and style abound aboard the Silver Nova, with every outdoor area providing sweeping, uninterrupted views and vantage points. The ship’s innovative asymmetrical layout features floor-to-ceiling windows, with a private glazed glass balcony in every suite, allowing passengers to soak up the sights and atmosphere to develop deeper connections to each destination.

One of the most spacious cruise liners ever built, she is also one of the most environmentally friendly, with new technology helping to introduce a new era of sustainable cruising.

Silversea’s emphasis on service means a staff-to-guest ratio of nearly one-to-one and dedicated around-the-clock butler service in all suites. Guests can expect highly personalised, friendly and discreet service, whatever the request.

In suite veranda. Photo / Supplied

Even before you step on board, Silversea’s white-gloved butlers will help you breeze through embarkation and pamper you from dawn to dusk throughout the voyage. The holiday is made even easier and more convenient with an all-inclusive package encompassing almost all your onboard discretionary expenses — and you know you are in the lap of stress-free luxury when tipping or gratuities are included in the fares

There is also a whole new concept and dimension when it comes to wining and dining — Silversea’s S.A.L.T. programme, unique in the cruising industry. Standing for Sea And Land Taste and created by Adam Sachs, former editor of Saveur magazine, it introduces travellers to the places they’re visiting through the lens of that country’s food and drink culture.

That involves customised shore excursions while, on board, lectures and hands-on cooking experiences explore local specialties, plus wines and cocktails to join the dots — with guests coming away with a better, deeper understanding and appreciation for the taste, cultures and food of their destinations.

Adam Sachs during a culinary workshop in Paros Greece, SALT Excursion. Photo / Supplied

So, in the Mediterranean, for example, guests could travel into the hinterland of Heraklion to experience the heart and soul of Greek organic cooking, or lunch with a vineyard owner in Sicily, enjoying the home-grown wines during a lavish meal with a view of Mt Etna.

On board the Silver Nova, wining and dining means a diverting range of options, with 10 bars and 8 signature restaurants perfect for enjoying a favourite drink or dish with your favourite people while soaking up the endlessly stunning scenery. Enjoy cocktails under the stars in The Dusk Bar, for example, or savour French fine dining in La Dame, or keep it relaxed with a pizza and beer in Spaccanapoli.

The Dusk Bar. Photo / Supplied

The destinations

Silversea’s all-inclusive 16- and 18-day cruises embark and disembark in Auckland; extensive itineraries showcase top domestic tourist spots along with popular and diverse international destinations.

Set sail for Brisbane (December 20, 2024), stopping in Tauranga and the Bay of Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu, and New Caledonia, or head for the cultural melting pot of Melbourne (January 21, 2025), making five local stops before crossing the Tasman to Hobart — one of the world’s most beautiful harbour cities — and on to the Victorian state capital.

Master suite bathroom. Photo / Supplied

Or start your voyage across the ditch, in either Sydney (December 4, 2024) or Brisbane (January 5, 2025), sailing down past Hobart, before local stops exploring New Zealand’s North and South Islands.

Nor is that the only way to access Silver Nova. This year this striking new vessel will be undertaking cruises along the magical coastlines of the Mediterranean, past an astonishing array of ports — many of which are rarely seen by cruisers — throughout the Caribbean and Central America.

Experience countries packed with culture, charisma and crystal-clear seas and enjoy the ooh-la-la glamour of France. This cruise also takes in fun in the sun in Spain and Italy’s fabled La Dolce Vita along eight routes that showcase the best of the Mediterranean from August to November.

Naxos Benanti vineyard, Italy. Photo / Supplied

Each voyage includes land adventures and shore excursions — imagine two full days in Florence, visiting the Uffizi Gallery, admiring the perfection of Michelangelo’s David, or shopping at the Florence Leather School in the shadow of the Basilica of Santa Croce.

Alternatively, start a Caribbean cruise in the United States, leaving New York and sailing down to Barbados, or go from Fort Lauderdale to Vancouver, touring Central America, through Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Mexico, among eight routes running from November to April.

There are more international options aboard the Silver Nova that further explore Australia and Asia, with 18-day cruises from Melbourne to Singapore, or Singapore to Cairns.

Relaxing on chaise. Photo / Supplied

Starting from Singapore (October 31, 2024), the Silver Nova sails throughout Indonesia — taking in imposing sites such as the massive UNESCO heritage site, Borobudur Buddhist Temple, and Komodo Island, home to the largest lizard on earth, the Komodo dragon — plus the tropical climes of Australia’s Top End, and North Queensland.

There’s also an all-Aussie 16-day cruise from Cairns to Sydney (November 18, 2024), featuring stops at Shute Island — gateway to the Whitsundays and Great Barrier Reef — and the wildlife havens of Phillip Island (near Melbourne), and Kangaroo Island, off the coast of South Australia.

