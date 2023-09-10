Dunedin community grants top $4m

Grand Casino. Photo / Supplied.

Casino charitable trust hits milestone in first grants for 2023.

The Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust has now topped $4 million in donations, following its first round of community grants for 2023.

With $81,000 apportioned between Sara Cohen School, St Clair Surf Life Saving Club and Dunedin Night Shelter Trust, a total of $4,067,477 has been distributed throughout Dunedin since the trust was established in 1999, according to trust chair Haley van Leeuwen.

In the first allocation, she says the trust looked at a small number of capital projects – but using a broader focus, so more people would benefit.

Sara Cohen School received $36,000 – destined for a ‘swinging rocker’ in a state-of-the-art sensory playground to be built at the new site of this specialist school. Principal Matthew Tofia says the playground will be available to more children who will benefit from specialised recreation - even if they don’t attend the school.

This concept also embraces parents. It will be a safe place where families can gather and relax - without constantly watching their children. Entry will be restricted to families holding a secure swipe card. Every aspect of the playground will revolve around accessibility, safety and inclusivity. Sensory elements will include water and aspects encouraging children to can smell, touch and eat.

New build plans of school and state of the art sensory playground. Photo / Supplied.

While the Ministry of Education’s Ongoing Resources Scheme (ORS) provides funding for schools such as Sara Cohen, Tofia says playgrounds are each school’s responsibility. This grant will go a long way to helping a wider section of the community – vulnerable people with special needs – but also their families and whanau, he says.

Meanwhile the Dunedin Night Shelter Trust’s grant of $30,000 will help vital renovation of its Lees Street premises - enlarging the dining room and lounge. The kitchen will also be upgraded.

Night Shelter manager David McKenzie says the main beneficiaries will be people the shelter provides accommodation and meals for. Ground-floor accessibility to a bedroom and bathroom is also a priority. People with disabilities who require emergency accommodation avoid climbing stairs.

Demand for the shelter’s services continues to grow. Last year, it provided emergency accommodation for 422 individuals in 1422 bed nights. Following Covid, the shelter began providing dinners to people who may have previously stayed, or who simply needed a hot meal and could not afford to pay. Limited space meant they couldn’t be hosted inside.

With the shelter now offering community meals three nights a week, better kitchen facilities are essential. The shelter averages 105 meals a month – on top of dinners, breakfast and cut lunches the shelter provides its inhouse guests.

St Clair Surf Life Saving Club. Photo / Suppied.

St Clair Surf Life Saving Club received $15,000 towards upgrading its Owheo Paddle Centre on Otago Harbour. St Clair club member Cameron Burrow says the money will benefit more than club members who train on the harbour – as other clubs, such as Dunedin’s waka ama, canoe/kayak and dragon boat clubs, all use the facility.

Amenities are in poor condition and Burrow says the building also has issues, including asbestos, which need addressing and the club is grateful for this grant.

Playing a key role within Dunedin’s community, St Clair runs on a voluntary basis. Financial support is essential – for its 300-plus members to serve the community and to provide an environment where people can thrive.

Grand Casino CEO Dominque Dowding says the total allocation of more than $4m is a major milestone for Dunedin and recognises the work done by the Casino Charitable Trust. It plays an important role in supporting the region and a wide range of community initiatives.

“Everyone involved within their various groups does exceptional work,” she says. “They give in extraordinary ways – often without pay, tirelessly working for the benefit of people in our community. Giving back sits at the heart of what these groups and the trust stand for and we are proud of their commitment.”