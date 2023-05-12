Discover wintertime magic in Melbourne With Laura McGoldrick

The Hidden Secrets Walking Tour. Photo / Supplied.

1 SEE THE CITY LIKE A LOCAL

Seasoned travellers know that the best way to explore a new—or even a familiar—destination is with a local. On a walk with Hidden Secrets Tours, you’ll feel like you’re being guided through Melbourne’s streets and laneways by a trusted friend, who knows where all the best gems are hidden. Covering food, art, coffee, history, and architecture, the small group tours set the stage for the rest of your week, opening your eyes to details and attractions that you might otherwise miss.

2 ENJOY MELBOURNE’S WINTER MASTERPIECES

Melbourne Winter Masterpieces. Photo / Supplied.

Every year, Victoria’s capital city hosts Melbourne Winter Masterpieces—a series of major exhibitions. Spend your day immersed in two of this year’s special exhibits. Starting in June, head to the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), where you’ll find Pierre Bonnard: Designed by India Mahdavi, which runs until 8 October. It showcases more than 100 of the celebrated French artist’s paintings and illustrations. Afterwards, head just across the river to ACMI (Australia’s national museum of screen culture) for Goddess: Power, Glamour, Rebellion, an exhibit that celebrates female trailblazers connected to the silver screen, open until 1 October.

3 TAKE IN DINNER AND A SHOW

Fable Bar & Restaurant. Photo / Supplied.

Hip, award-winning, or just downright delicious, Melbourne top restaurants display true culinary finesse. Make an early dinner booking at one of city’s hottest fi ne dining venues, such as, Fable, Gimlet, or Victoria by Farmer’s Daughters. Then, make your way over to Melbourne’s East End Theatre District, where you’ll find seven theatres. From now until July 9, the spellbinding adventure of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is playing at the Princess Theatre. And starting on August 20, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based on the Baz Luhrmann film, will take the stage at the Regent Theatre. Also not to be missed is the award-winning musical & Juliet, at the Regent Theatre.

4 WARM UP IN GEOTHERMAL SPRINGS

Alba Thermal Springs and Spa. Photo / Supplied.

Get up early to drive the scenic, roughly one hour journey to the Mornington Peninsula and the recently opened Alba Thermal Springs and Spa. Surrounded by nature, this wellness oasis is the place to relax, unwind, and let yourself be pampered. After a luxurious treatment at the spa, soak in total seclusion in a private rooftop geothermal pool, before delighting your senses with lunch at the on-site restaurant, Thyme. Created by cookbook author and well-known Melbourne chef, Karen Martini, the menu showcases locally sourced and seasonal produce.

5 EXPERIENCE SUNRISE AND STYLE

Global Ballooning. Photo / Supplied.

Make the most of your final morning by watching the first rays of light come over the horizon on an early morning flight with Global Ballooning. You’ll float directly over Melbourne, one of the few cities in the world that permits hot air balloon rides over its streets. That afternoon, find a stylish souvenir on an intimate guided excursion with Fashion by Foot. A personal stylist will introduce you to some of the best independent and sustainable fashion designers in the city, and help you find some new threads to take home.

