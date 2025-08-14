Discover Japan, don’t just visit it

Shirakawa-go. A UNESCO World Heritage site, Shirakawa-go is a traditional village in the Japanese Alps famous for its Gassho-zukuri farmhouses, with steep thatched roofs designed to withstand heavy snowfall. Visiting feels like stepping into a fairytale, especially in winter or autumn.

Few international destinations hold as much allure for Kiwi travellers as Japan. It’s hard to catch up with friends or scroll through Facebook without seeing someone in Japan, just back from Japan, planning a trip, or dreaming of going.

But for all its natural beauty, technological wonder, cultural depth and culinary bliss, the country’s real magic isn’t easy to access. You can’t simply read a guidebook and expect a life-changing journey. Even seasoned travellers often return home with the feeling they’ve only scratched the surface.

Now imagine standing in the mountains of Kyushu, overlooking volcanic peaks and the vast, mighty ocean, as a private traditional drumming performance begins. On a stage carved into the hillside, a group of skilled, athletic performers pound enormous taiko drums, as has happened here for millennia. As the rhythms echo across the landscape and deep into your chest, you realise this is a moment most travellers will never even hear about, let alone be invited to.

Experiences like that stay with you for the rest of your life. They’re also among the top reasons travellers keep coming back to Wendy Wu Tours.

With 26 years of Asia-focused expertise, the company is known for immersive, all-inclusive tours that help Kiwi travellers experience Japan at its most authentic.

“Japan offers exotic culture, incredible scenery, and deep history – all in a very safe, well-run destination with direct flights from New Zealand,” says Paul Dymond, Wendy Wu Tours’ Managing Director.

“But it can also be very intense and overwhelming. That’s why our tours are led by local guides who know these places inside out. They take you into the city’s backstreets, introduce you to their favourite hidden spots, and give the context and stories you’d never get from a guidebook.”

Sumo wrestling is Japan’s national sport and a powerful window into its rituals and tradition. Visitors can witness a match or morning training session at a sumo stable, offering insight into the discipline and ceremony that define the sport.

With Wendy Wu Tours, Dymond explains every detail is expertly organised for you, and it’s also a way to skip Japan’s infamous queues. From your flights and every delicious meal to museum tickets, sumo seats, washi paper-making classes and bullet train reservations – it’s all sorted well in advance.

Beyond revealing hidden gems, the genuinely local guides know all the tricks to help guests avoid common frustrations at the iconic landmarks.

“There are still times when you want to see the Golden Pavilion or the torii gates at Fushimi Inari,” says Dymond, “but we go early in the day, before the crowds. Our group bookings also often get us past queues entirely, and if something’s looking too busy, our guides can change the day’s schedule on the fly. You just can’t do that when you’re travelling solo.”

The time of year matters, too – and not always in the way people expect. Cherry blossom season is famously beautiful, but Dymond notes it’s also Japan at its most crowded – and outside the blossom zones, the fading winter’s rather leafless landscape can feel surprisingly stark.

Autumn is one of the most magical times to visit Japan, when maple and ginkgo trees transform the landscape into a riot of red, gold, and orange. From temples in Kyoto to mountain villages like Nikko and Hakone, the seasonal colour is spectacular.

His favourite time to visit is autumn. “November is stunning,” he says. “The foliage colours are unbelievable – reds, golds and oranges everywhere. The weather’s good, it’s less crowded, and the whole country feels alive. I also recommend late spring, when the flower festivals are in full swing, and everything’s greener and more relaxed.”

No matter the season, Dymond says it’s the thoughtfulness and experience of Wendy Wu Tours that sets it apart. Every itinerary is designed for comfort, rich cultural encounters, and ease – with no optional extras, no hidden costs, and no daily decision fatigue.

But he says return customers most often rave about the guides for how they bring destinations to life with humour, history and heart.

“Our guides go above and beyond,” says Dymond. “We hear all the time how they helped someone up a mountain, or folded origami for the whole group. They really are part of the journey. And the guests often become part of each other’s story, too. We’ve seen lifelong friendships form – people who met on tour and now travel together again.”

That personal approach also extends to the pace of each day; a structured itinerary doesn’t mean a rigid schedule.

“We build in personal time,” Dymond explains. “You’re not frog-marched from one attraction to the next. We give you the background, the info you need, then time to explore.”

For those wanting even more flexibility – especially if shopping is a priority – he recommends extending your stay after the tour, rather than arriving early. “By then, you’ll know how the trains work, how to order food, how to get around, how to be respectful everywhere – and what you want to see more of.”

It might be the quiet of a garden in Kanazawa just after a rain shower, or the stillness of a temple at dusk once the crowds have gone – those legendary moments travellers dream of but rarely manage to find on their own.

“You’re not just seeing Japan,” says Dymond. “You’re feeling like a part of it.”

