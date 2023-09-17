Culture trip in Mexico City! Food, art and unique experiences are just a direct flight from Dallas-Fort Worth

Mexico City twilight. Photo / Supplied

"At American Airlines, providing a safe and seamless journey for our customers is of the utmost importance. For our routes out of Auckland, we operate a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, offering customers a world-class flight experience complete with Flagship® Business and Premium Economy cabins, high-speed Wi-Fi, and hundreds of movies and TV shows on-demand at every seat," said Kyle Mabry, vice president of operations and commercial for EMEA and APAC at American Airlines.

What's more, American Airlines offers customers many choices, connecting travellers to more than 300 destinations across the Americas, and to seven United Kingdom and European cities from DFW.

Basilica Church. Photo / Supplied

"As one of oneworld® alliance members, American Airlines makes sure the travel experience for passengers is as seamless as possible," Mabry said. "Together, we serve over 1,100 destinations in more than 170 territories, making it even easier for passengers to connect from or to American Airlines flights from partner airlines.

Mexico City is an exciting blend of modern luxuries, contemporary experiences and ancient tradition that you’ll rarely find elsewhere.

Visit Casa Azul and immerse yourself in the life, work and inspirational surroundings of famous Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Home to the Museo Frida Kahlo, the historic Casa Azul is an art museum located in the Colonia del Carmen neighborhood of Coyoacán. The building was Kahlo’s birthplace, the home where she grew up, lived with her husband Diego Rivera for a number of years, and where she later died in a room on the upper floor.

The museum contains a collection of artwork by Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and other artists along with the couple’s Mexican folk art, artifacts, photographs, memorabilia, personal items and more, displayed in preserved detail, in 1950s-era rooms.

Assorted Mexican sweet bread. Photo / Supplied

La Condesa is a picturesque neighborhood with a relaxing, artsy vibe, wide-ranging architectural styles, parks and plenty to see, do and eat. Try local favorite Santas Conchas, which takes the traditional baked dessert and adds fillings like ice cream, condensed milk and cream with honey to make a delectable sandwich treat.

La Merced Market is the city’s largest traditional public market, and its wares range from delicious prepared Mexican street food, or “antojitos” to ingredients like spices and cacti, to crafts and herbal remedies. Flower lovers won’t want to miss Mercado Jamaica, the city’s largest flower market with thousands of plants and flowers to peruse.

Mercado Jamaica. Photo / Getty Images

Follow your nose to Calle Tacuba, in Mexico City’s Centro Historico, for a bespoke fragrance experience. The perfumers on this street have a long tradition of creating custom scents by request onsite. To learn even more about Mexico City’s perfume history, visit the Museo del Perfum, just opposite Perfumería Tacuba 13, one of the oldest and most iconic perfumeries on the street, housed in a restored early nineteenth- century building.

In the Roma neighborhood, visit Los Insurgentes Pulqueria bar for pulque curados, a traditional alcoholic drink made from agave sap and flavors like tamarind, pistachio and mango that dates back to the Aztec empire. Roma is centrally located, and convenient to popular attractions like Templo Mayor, an archeological site and museum which was once a great Aztecian temple.

Xochimilco Gardens, Mexico City. Photo / Getty Images

Just outside the city, accessible by rideshare or local guide, Xochimilco is a unique community set within miles of canals, often called the “Venice of Mexico,” and a UNESCO World Heritage Site that preserves Aztec agricultural technology. “Trajinera,” brightly coloured vessels steered by boatmen, float up and down the canals, and are decorated to resemble flowers that grew alongside the canals hundreds of years ago. Mariachi bands often perform on the water, and floating vendors sell flowers, food and drinks.

Mexico City Metropolitan Cathedral, or Metropolitan Cathedral of the Assumption of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven is one of Latin America’s the oldest cathedrals, located in the historic center of Mexico City, anchoring the Zócalo, or central square. The cathedral consists of two bell towers, a central dome, and three main portals flanked with columns and statues. It was commissioned by Hernán Cortés, who is said to have laid the first stone in the early 1500s.

The back garden of the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mexico City. Photo / Getty Images

Easily access Mexico City or make a side trip from Dallas-Fort Worth with American Airlines' nonstop flight from Auckland to DFW.

"As the first airline to receive validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its intermediate carbon emissions reduction goal, American is actively incorporating sustainability at every level of the business. American operates the youngest, simplest, most efficient fleet among U.S. network carriers and is an industry leader in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) consumption," said Mabry.

