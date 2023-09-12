Creating a high-performing team

Photo/Getty Images.

All Blacks Performance Labs pass on secrets to NZ businesses.

How do you build a championship team, not just in sport but in business?

ASB in partnership with All Blacks Performance Labs wants to give businesses the chance to develop the tools and teamwork principles used in championship teams to unlock untapped potential and accelerate the performance of their own teams and leaders.

Simon Curran, Executive Coach of All Blacks Performance Labs, says in any arena – commercial, sport, or family - championship teams are a product of people and their need to feel like they belong, regardless of their title.

“In the highest performing teams, we have found, each person is seen and heard. And when this happens, you get people out of their heads and into their hearts, and that’s where incredible happens,” he says.

“Sport at any level brings this wonderful mix of teamwork, camaraderie and shared skills but, in high performance sport, it’s the mindsets and structures used to sustain the level of performance day after day, week after week – and, in the case of the All Blacks, decade after decade, this is what separates the best from the rest.”

All Blacks Performance Labs have structured a unique methodology and suite of training programmes and modalities after studying the teamwork of high performers from a variety of endeavours, from board rooms to changing sheds and symphony orchestras to surgical teams.

Why surgical teams? “This is the epitome of a high performing team environment, because when a patient is on an operating table, everyone knows the goal, their role and the rules – and it comes together in way that a life is saved. Now that’s high performance,” says Curran.

Simon Curran, Executive Coach of All Blacks Performance Labs.

All Blacks Performance Labs have synthesised these learnings into a simple performance methodology, with proven, practical tools and techniques to help leaders and their teams achieve results like never before.

The programme is based on three pillars: Me, We and Go, says Curran: Me focuses on the individual and his or her strengths and beliefs, and how they operate. Self-awareness is like oxygen for high performers because they are driven by a desire to be better every day and understand and commit to the rituals to get them there.

Once personal responsibility is understood, within championship teams, the ‘We’ always towers above ‘Me’. It drives team standards and rituals, which act as a scaffolding for high performers. When team purpose and expectations are clear, he says, high performers thrive in uncertain and volatile environments. They play out of their skin because team members are secure with the skin they are in.

With the Me and the We structure in place, high performing teams can Go after loftier ambitions. They redefine what’s possible and provide team members with the skills that fuel psychological freedom, courage and innovation in crucial moments.

Curran says: “Our national rugby teams are a wonderful personification of the Me, We, Go mindset, and their performance over time speaks for itself.”

The All Blacks have won three Rugby World Cups and had a 76.92 per cent success rate, the Black Ferns six World Cup titles and 85.22 per cent, the All Blacks Sevens three World Cup titles and 82 per cent, the Black Ferns Sevens two World Cups and 89 per cent, and the Māori All Blacks a 73.7 per cent success rate in winning games.

The All Blacks Performance Labs have established a suite of workshops, masterclasses and panels to help organisations and leadership teams reach their full potential.

The signature experience is called “Building Championship Teams” and is conducted over one, two or three immersive days of training. The executive sessions are designed to equip leaders with the attributes and mindset for building sustained high performance in volatile times.

ASB is giving their business customers the chance to apply and win one of five business coaching sessions with the All Blacks Performance Labs team.

ASB business customers can apply by visiting asb.co.nz/business. Eligibility criteria and terms apply.