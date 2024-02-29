Connecting CEOs, leaders and entrepreneurs through travel expeditions across Australia and Antarctica in 2024

Insider Expeditions presents two new travel experiences – Stewardship and Entrepreneur-Ship

Insider Expeditions, the travel company dedicated to curating bespoke itineraries for intrepid travellers has launched two new travel experiences including Stewardship and Entrepreneur-Ship.

Stewardship expedition is a journey of discovery, community and leadership. Described as a “transformational mastermind uniting brilliant minds and leaders”.

This 12-day expedition to Antarctica will bring together thought-leaders, CEOs and business innovators in a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.

Stewardship is an extraordinary journey that will change how those who experience it approach life, business, and relationships.

Featuring speakers including Rhonda Swan, CEO, business leader and author, 16-year-old fashion designer and author Hanalei Swan, Sir Graham Henry and Professor Swee Hoon Chau, Stewardship voyage promises to not only explore the wonders of Antarctica but will leave attendees with insights into new technology, potential partnerships and collaborations as well as pathways to create legacy projects.

Stewardship will set sail from March 4 to 15, 2024 departing from Buenos Aires in Argentina travelling through to Antarctica before returning to Ushuaia in Argentina after the 12 days.

The voyage includes time spent exploring the “white continent” with an estimated two landings per day while in Antarctica.

These landings include the permanent ice cap at Cuverville which houses Port Lockroy, a flagship historic site for the main base building of Bransfield House, Neko Harbor where there are more than 4,000 whales of many species that the friendly expedition team will help you identify.

Paradise Bay offers a glimpse into scientific research at Argentina’s Almirante Brown Antarctic Base or Chile’s González Videla Antarctic Base.

Cruising in the zodiacs along icebergs with expedition guides to enjoy daily activities including kayaking, paddleboarding, and a polar plunge.

Captain’s Choice ports of call include Deception Island, Paulet Island, Brown Bluff, Neko Harbor, Paradise Bay, Cuverville Island and Goudier Island.

“This expedition boasts an extraordinary itinerary, a once in a lifetime experience for those who join us on this adventure of discovery,” says Insider Expeditions CEO, Steve Pirie-Nally.

“The team has worked tirelessly to curate this opportunity for some of the world’s sharpest minds, and we cannot wait to bring everyone together in what is set to be one of our most anticipated expeditions of 2024,” he says.

Also on the expedition bill for 2024 is Entrepreneur-Ship.

Entrepreneur-Ship has been designed to inspire entrepreneurs and corporate with one recently setting sail and featuring talks from world renowned experts in their fields as well the opportunity to enjoy award winning cuisine and take advantage of the creativity, well-being, impact, innovation and design workshops hosted onboard.

Departing from Melbourne and heading to Hobart this exclusive experience is designed to support business executives to connect and disconnect simultaneously.

Speakers on the recent Entrepreneur-Ship included Radek Sali, health and wellness CEO, Elise Morris, psychology expert and Prof. Alex Christou director of corporate education and strategic partnerships at Monash University amongst others.

The Entrepreneur-Ship is not just a cruise but a meeting of some of the greatest business minds to discuss, inspire and network.

“Entrepreneur-Ship guarantees a new network for businesspeople looking to expand their product, service and purpose,” says Pirie-Nally.

“This is a chance for our brightest entrepreneurs to learn and interrogate new ways of thinking and to make new connections that we hope will lead to integration, collaboration and innovation, and we now have a waitlist for the next one already!” concludes Pirie-Nally.

