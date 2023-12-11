Conmara Estate much more than housing

Desirable Clevedon development stems from family love of area.

Conmara Estate is a little more than just another residential development. It’s a tribute to South Auckland’s Clevedon that comes with a story behind it – of a family connection and strong links to the area being developed.

The family is the Ross family, Conmara Estate is being developed to the west of the unique village of Clevedon,

The first stage involves 33ha of land and 56 residential sections and two larger 2ha rural lots zoned countryside living. The design approved for resource consent protects homes against one-in-a-hundred-year flood events, most sites have rear rural views and titles are expected in January 2025 for sections priced from $690,000 to about $1 million.

The second stage, on the western edge of the village, provides approximately 160 residential sections and 10 rural lots as well as a small supermarket and retail outlets to cater for the needs of the Clevedon community , including Kawakawa Bay and Orere Point.

But before we get to this modern and carefully crafted project – tailored to fit in with Clevedon’s rustic attractions – we should explore the Ross family, the path they followed to this point.

Ross Roof Group began in 1942 with Bob Ross making concrete tiles and blocks by hand in Takanini. His family had farmed at Ruawai, in Northland and the Ross Wing at the Matakohe Museum displays trophies won by his various racehorses as well as a renowned display of honey-coloured kauri gum.

Bob’s wife Una, who’s family came from Norway and settled the town of Norsewood, which is in the Tararua District, also loved racehorses. Dandy Andy was one of those horses beating a champion horse called Bonecrusher, among others, in a sensational boilover in the Australian Cup in 1988 – an aside, perhaps, but one which shows that just as Bob’s horses were proven champions, the Ross family became proven businesspeople and developers, with experience in presenting both residential and commercial developments standing the test of time.

Along with decades of successfully making and installing roofing in New Zealand and overseas with Ross Roof Group, the family focused their talents on turning bare land into desirable places for building homes. That switch, from roofing to creating living environments has been driven by the same quality-driven approach that built a global brand.

Bob’s sons, Ian and Jim Ross, and their children, took the business to the stage where it provided roofing systems to 80 countries and over that time employed hundreds of South Auckland residents. Also contributing to the economic vitality of the region by developing commercial property in Papakura and Takanini.

The Ross’ significant developments over 30 years include Longford Park Retirement Village in Takanini, Mahia Park, a 243-lot residential subdivision in Manurewa, Karaka Harbourside Estate, where 52ha of rural land had to be rezoned to allow 436 house sites. One of these sites was donated by the Ross family for a show home, built for no charge by 150 companies and contractors and Freemasons. It was auctioned to raise funds for Hospice South Auckland.

Most recently came the development of the 16.5ha Pararēkau Island in Manukau Harbour. This features a link to Karaka via a causeway and a drive through 6ha of bush, and a public coastal walkway around the 103 lots now being sold.

The public good has been very much to the fore in the planning of Conmara Estate in rural Clevedon, says Cameron Ross, Jim’s son and Bobs grandson.

“We are proud to be Clevedon locals for over 30 years, deeply connected to the community’s history, values and aspirations,” he says. “As a fifth-generation business family in South Auckland, our roots run deep, ensuring a profound understanding of the region’s unique character.

“We know how to present a beautiful-looking, well established subdivision having done this for the last 30 years. We take pride in this. Every detail has been thoughtfully crafted; we know what works and what doesn’t.”

In recent years, Clevedon residents have seen it grow from 200 houses, knowing hundreds more would be added when Watercare Services provided a reticulated water and wastewater collection, and land was rezoned to enable future housing around the village.

Conmara Estate retains Clevedon’s country charm. The plans will enhance the present attractions – heritage, local produce, arts and crafts, boutique shops, farmer’s market, the polo and equestrian events, and the Agriculture & Pastoral Show.

The farmland, originally known to locals as Conmara Farm (on which Conmara Estate is taking shape) was bought in 2010 when it was zoned for future urban development. The company could foresee its value for people who wanted to own residential homes of $1.5 million plus, and others who wanted countryside living, with plenty of space for a big shed and for working from home.

Twelve years’ work with consultants, the community and Auckland Council have resulted in an environment where one can have a lifestyle that seamlessly combines rural living with modern convenience, Cameron says. The company is part of CISL Ltd, responsible for facilitating the new water and waste water infrastructure to the nearest main network in Ardmore some 10km away. Conmara Estate and other developments including existing houses will connect to this system doing away with septic and water tanks.

Conmara Estate’s location, only 20 minutes from the Southern Motorway connector, adds value. It is 35 minutes’ drive from the Auckland CBD or Auckland International Airport. “It’s a beautiful town close to the beaches, boat launching ramps, regional parks and lots of places for walking and cycling. It has a lot going for it,” he says.

The estate’s design embraces the village’s trails concept for horse riding, walking and cycling along meandering natural waterways and the park-like Clevedon Showgrounds.

Cameron Ross expects it will be 18 months to two years before Auckland Council approval comes through for the second stage. A roundabout on the Papakura-Clevedon Road will aid the flow of traffic in and out of the development.

In keeping with the Ross’ desire for Conmara Estate to reflect the highest standards of quality and aesthetics, strong covenants are imposed on each property. Approved, top-tier building materials must be used and the house designs and landscape plans must fit with the character of the development.

In addition to protecting the value of properties, Conmara Estate offers its buyers flexibility, with no set time limit to start building a home.

