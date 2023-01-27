Cleaning business with ‘warm fuzzies’

Photo / Supplied.

This content was authorised by Chemwash and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Exterior cleaning business even more than a financial opportunity.

“No two days are the same,” say Megan and Bruce of their Chemwash Top of the South business now for sale after 17 years of ownership.

“You could be out in Kaiteriteri working on a holiday home, surrounded by native bush, birds singing, sun shining, and sea lapping on the beach. The next day may be an early start on top of a commercial building, cleaning the roof with views over the Nelson Bays,” Megan says.

At the holiday home, inquisitive neighbours might wander over, she says, after hearing the noise of the low pressure pump – sometimes leading to more work once they view the brilliant revival of the house walls or wood deck. Even when further work is dosen’t occur, regardless, the neighbourly vibe of the area often means “you end up with a bag of lemons or grapefruit from their garden”.

“The bottom line is that this is a ‘people game’. You are dealing with individuals from all walks of life – business owners who need their premises looking sharp; families who are too busy to attend to regular maintenance; the removal of black mould, green algae or lichen from their home; retirees who have lost the physical ability clean their paths or clear their gutters to assisting the council to maintain the exterior of museums or libraries.

Here in Nelson, we at Chemwash Top of the South annually clean Founders Heritage Park weatherboard buildings, with Megan and Bruce asking $1.95m for the business.

Photo / Supplied.

Chemwash has been in the New Zealand exterior cleaning space since 1978 – as a franchise model for the first 10 years. In 1988, the franchisees altered the business format to become a combined shareholding, with each territory purchasing a licence for the right to become the Chemwash Cleaning operator in the area.

The Chemwash brand is number one low pressure exterior property cleaning across New Zealand, says Bruce. There are 30-plus owner-operators throughout the country – and many own more than one territory. “That’s because, once you are working, you quickly realise how brilliant the Chemwash system truly is.”

He says they purchased the Nelson/Blenheim territory in 2006, covering Golden Bay, Tasman, Nelson, Marlborough and the Sounds – and also operate down the West Coast of the South Island as there are plenty of customers in this region with no Chemwash Cleaning Operator based there.

“With a hands-on approach, this has seen the growth diversify into three separate income streams; a government contract which goes through to 2028; an existing maintenance agreement with a local, large, industrial plant; and residential and commercial customers.”

They say the business is fundamentally simple, with all three income streams delivering an impressive 34.9 per cent return on investment.

Photo / Supplied.

The government contract is more than 350 houses, each serviced four times a year for the next five years, with the maintenance of the local, large industrial plant consisting of a minimum of 80 hours a week. The couple say this is guaranteed income, no advertising, no quoting or tender process.

The large number of operators in the Chemwash network means there is a wealth of experience, information and know-how to call upon for any questions regarding the various external surfaces to be cleaned, Megan says: “Building walls, roofs, gutters, windows, wood decks, exposed aggregate driveways, concrete paths, awnings, clearlite or lazerlite, commercial buildings, store facades, tennis courts, sun sails, retaining walls even outdoor furniture, pool surrounds… we can clean pretty much anything outdoors!”

All Chemwash cleaning is low pressure; it is not the water pressure doing the work, it’s the specialised solutions sprayed onto the surface first, which gently do the work. “We then low-pressure water-wash the dirt, grime, growths and debris to the foundations. Our solutions won’t affect plants or pets or children – but, if you have a fish pond, we ask you cover this as we don’t want to impact their total, liquid environment.’

But it’s the human element of the job Bruce, in particular, really enjoys: “We are blessed with many situations and experiences where you come away with your faith in human nature fully restored, something so simple as being offered home baking, a cuppa and chat with the home owners puts a smile on your face after you have completed a house wash. It leaves warm fuzzies as we really are all connected in one way or another.”

The couple say this is a rare occasion to acquire an impressive business – not a franchise – located in Nelson, a region synonymous with unrivalled uniqueness: “An outstanding opportunity like this does not present itself very often so, if you are fully funded or have cash, please move quickly for this prospect.”

For more information: topofthesouth@chemwash.co.nz; email for information memorandum: www.topofthesouth.chemwash.co.nz