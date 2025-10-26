Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sponsored by Bridleways Estate

Bridleways Estate

Bridleways Estate selling fast amidst Cambridge boom


In a market shaking off uncertainties, Bridleways Estate is proving a strong pull for buyers eyeing a smarter, more sustainable slice of Kiwi life.

Cambridge’s growth corridor is thriving, with homeowners from Waikato and beyond steadily snapping up these sections in a master-planned neighbourhood.

“We’ve noticed strengthening interest in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save