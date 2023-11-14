Big time grass kickers

If muscle, agility, precision and flexibility is required in a lawn or garden, Ryobi has the answer.

Thanks to the technical evolution of Ryobi batteries, now you can tackle large grassed areas with Ryobi’s 80V HP 30″ lithium Zero Turn Ride-On Mower.

One of Ryobi’s first lithium-ion battery powered ride-on mower range, this mower is ideal for lawns on large properties and lifestyle blocks. Forget noisy petrol mowers and exhaust fumes, Ryobi’s electric mowers are more efficient and it’s possible to mow 1.5 acres on a single charge.

Control your mowing with Ryobi’s Intelligent Drive System and Joystick They put precise control in your hands for zero-turn steering and you can adjust speed, mower height and check on available power all via the LCD screen.

Additional Ryobi 36V batteries can be used to extend the mower’s runtime (the same ones that power RYOBI’s 36V garden tool range).

Rugged construction, ease of operation, 12 different cutting heights, seat suspension, even cup holders, have been added for enhanced operator comfort.

This Ride-On Mower is fully powered by 80V HP 10.0Ah batteries. This model has two expansion ports for an additional 36V Battery and two ports for housing the included 2 x 80V 10.0Ah batteries.

The included ZTR Super Charger can fully charge the 80V HP 10.0Ah batteries and the 36V 12.0Ah battery (included) via one charging port in as little as 1.5 hours.

Ryobi’s 80V HP 30″ lithium Zero Turn Ride-On Mower

Best mower, best results

Produce great-looking small-to-medium sized lawns, with the powerful Ryobi 18V ONE+ 4.0Ah HP™ Brushless 37cm Mower.

Battery power means no dirty exhaust fumes, annoying pull cords or spark plugs to replace. This lightweight but robust mower allows you to mow right up to the hard edges of your garden. Spare battery storage enables you to make fast changeovers between batteries.

This Brushless Mower is part of Ryobi’s 18V ONE+ HP series of tools that utilise evolving, advanced technologies, like brushless motors that deliver higher performance, extended battery runtimes and longer motor life. This kit also includes an 18V ONE+ 4.0Ah Battery and 1.5A Fast Charger.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ 4.0Ah HP™ Brushless 37cm Mower

Don’t beat about the bush

Shape and prune hedges with precision, using the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 4.0Ah 50cm Hedge Trimmer. This kit includes an 18V ONE+ 4.0Ah battery and 1.5A Charger.

Precisely prune pittosporum, carefully create curated conifers or simply neatly, precisely and efficiently manicure hedges and shrubs with Ryobi’s 18V 50cm Hedge Trimmer.

Using the 4.0Ah battery included in this kit, enjoy up to 60 minutes of runtime. This battery can also be used in more than 150 other tools available in the Ryobi 18V ONE+ range.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ 4.0Ah 50cm Hedge Trimmer

Get on the blower

Powerful but surprisingly quiet, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 450CFM Jet Blower is ideal for moving leaves, lawn clippings and garden debris.

Its beefy Brushless HP motor generates enough force to blast away wet leaves while you’re tidying up the lawn, driveway, paving or deck.

Considerably quieter than a petrol blower, it offers a turbo function that delivers short, more powerful bursts to shift stubborn, heavy debris. The blower also utilises the Ryobi 18V ONE+ battery compatible with more than 150 other Ryobi tools.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 450CFM Jet Blower

Reel easy

Go places a mower can’t reach with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP™ Whisper™ Brushless 33/38cm Line Trimmer.

The Reel-Easy™ Speedwinder™ Cutting Head makes it quick and easy to reload the trimming line (under 60 seconds). This feature-loaded tool will help you get grass trimming done quickly, quietly and comfortably. Ryobi whisper technology produces far less noise without affecting cutting performance.

The Line Trimmer’s powerful brushless motor is attached to the cutting head delivering maximum power. No harmful exhaust fumes or temperamental pull starts, this machine starts every time.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP™ Whisper™ Brushless 33/38cm Line Trimmer



