Big Ideas wins multiple awards at NZ Sign Display Awards

This article was prepared by Big Ideas and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.At Big Ideas, design is more than aesthetics – it’s about bold thinking, meticulous execution and a relentless drive to exceed expectations. That ethos was proudly recognised at the 2025 New Zealand Sign Display Awards, where Big Ideas once again led from the front, collecting multiple accolades across a range of categories.

Each year, the NZ Sign Display Awards honour the country’s most outstanding signage projects – and this year, our team was privileged to have their work recognised among the best of the best. It’s a moment that reflects not just our capability, but the shared passion and precision our team brings to every brief.

Excellence at every level

Among our standout wins was the Gold Award for our work with branding Emirates Team New Zealand’s racing helmets, our goal was to match the boat livery while adhering to strict safety rules – including 125mm² of reflective or bright colour for visibility. We used a reflective chrome blue and oilslick glitter vinyl, applied by two skilled technicians using knifeless tape. The chrome’s spherical application was challenging, with every design element hand-laid for precision.

Digitally printed lower sections matched the boat, while swish designs and logos were carefully placed by hand. Helmets were sealed using a 2-pot clear coat in layers for a glossy, durable finish. Our team engineered the artwork in-house, meticulously aligning every sponsor logo for maximum impact and compliance. See the award-winning project here.

But it wasn’t just our senior team being recognised. One of the most meaningful moments of the night was seeing apprentice Beau Little take the stage – twice. First, to receive the Gold Award for Work by an Apprentice, and then again to accept the Keith Langstone Highflyer Award, given to a rising star in the industry who shows drive, commitment and huge potential. Learn more about Beau’s journey here.

Celebrating our team

For Big Ideas director Ross Hall, the night was more than a celebration of success – it was a proud reminder of the strength of his team.

“Every award is a tribute to the people behind it,” says Ross. “From apprentices to seasoned professionals, every member of our crew brings skill, curiosity and heart to their work. These accolades are the result of their tireless commitment to doing things better, smarter and bolder.”

Always evolving, always creating

Whether it’s an ambitious nationwide rollout or a bespoke local installation, Big Ideas approaches each project with the same belief – that great design makes people stop, engage and remember. It’s this thinking that has cemented our place as one of Aotearoa’s leading creative signage firms.

As the industry evolves, so too does our commitment to pushing boundaries. With new technologies, materials and ideas constantly emerging, we’re proud to remain at the forefront of innovation – never standing still, always moving forward.

See what’s possible

To explore more of this year’s award-winning work and the people who made it happen, visit bigideas.co.nz/news

From big thinking to bold execution, Big Ideas continues to set the benchmark for what signage can achieve.