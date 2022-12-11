Berry rose sangria. Image / Supplied

Fabulously festive and so easy to make for a group, this summery sangria will go down a treat.

Serves 8-10

Ingredients:





Method:

1. In a large pitcher or jug, combine sugar and Chambord until the sugar has dissolved.

2. Add strawberries, blackberries and raspberries, then stir to combine.

3. Add grape juice, dry white wine and sparkling rosé.

4. Top up with soda water or lemonade should you wish (depending on your taste preference).

5. Refrigerate for a minimum of two hours before serving in individual glasses.





To find something refreshing and delicious to complement sunny days ahead go to the Liquorland recipe hub.