Beating the bugs behind your mask

"Mask acne" hitting more people & what steps to take.

Talk about a 21st century problem – the masks we wear to protect against Covid-19 are giving many people skin conditions known as "maskne" – short for mask acne.

It manifests itself as sores on the face from mask irritation or a rash of spots on the faces of people well past the pimples and acne stage of life. Anyone with pre-existing conditions like rosacea – a red facial rash and blushing or flushing of the face – can find things are getting worse.

Beauty therapists, doctors and skin specialists are all seeing more people with facial upset after the wearing of masks became commonplace, especially for prolonged periods – because masks can become a bountiful breeding ground for all sorts of bacteria and other minute pests which can cause the facial breakouts.

One who knows a lot about maskne is scientist Iona Weir, a PhD cell biologist* and founder of global skincare company Atopis, which has created the new Aftermask cream, aimed at calming and settling the problem.

Dr Weir gained a PhD from Auckland University Medical School, showing how apoptosis (a natural cell elimination process) in plants can benefit human immunology – earning international recognition. She is a global expert in plant medicinal properties for pharmaceutical and supplementary products - and has now undertaken over 30 years of extensive research in New Zealand, the US, Canada and Australia, in academic and commercial arenas.

She invented the Atopis range using the healing properties of plants and says while mask wearing is good protection against Covid-19, it can produce a whole set of skin issues: "We are seeing more and more people suffering from acne from mask wear. Some even get sores like boils. The irritation can come not just from the mask, but from the strap and the nose piece that you pinch together to be effective against Covid.

"What people don't realise is that, while they are protecting themselves against the virus, bacteria continue to grow behind the mask.

"That build-up can change the skin microbiome [the collection of microbes that live on our skin] and increase infections – even if you've never had acne in your life, that bad bacteria can bring it on."

"What I tell people now is to get on top of their skin condition with Aftermask and then use Atopis to sustain skin health; it maintains calm skin."

People with dental bacteria issues can also have a bad time – the bacteria they breathe out is trapped in the mask and then all the microbes are breathed in again, often leading to sore throats and other problems.

The DermNet New Zealand website, which is affiliated to the New Zealand Dermatological Society, says facial itch, redness, rashes, dryness and peeling, swelling and numbness, pain and tingling, and oily skin are commonly reported symptoms related to face mask usage, particularly when a mask is worn for more than four hours a day.

Weir says she still works in a laboratory two days a week, during which she wears a mask for up to 12 hours – but has had no maskne problems after using her own product. "There's also a lot people can do to help reduce the incidence [of maskne]," she says, "but most don't know about it."

So here are Iona Weir's and Atopis' best tips to help avoid maskne:

Use paper masks - generally more breathable (and effective) than fabric ones and less likely to create a breeding ground for acne-causing bacteria inside the mask.

Use the sun - UV light has the power to zap the molecular bonds that hold together the DNA of viruses and bacteria. So lay your mask flat in direct sunlight for 15 minutes or more and let the UV light destroy any nasties that might have settled in the fibres. Weir says scientists use this trick when working in the lab – they place their masks under UV lamps and let the UV light sterilise them.

No harsh detergents - if washing masks, do not use laundry detergent as it can encourage bacteria growth; use a mild detergent and dry them in the sun.

Careful skincare - wear less make-up and add some extra nourishment to the skin to help it restore itself. Weir recommends Atopis' Reset gentle exfoliant as a companion product to Aftermask along with Atopis Thoroughly Gentle cleanser to de-clog pores and remove toxins and impurities.

Get moving - stress stimulates the production of androgen hormones, which make the oil glands and hair follicles in the skin over-produce, leading to oiliness, acne and irritation. Regular exercise and fresh air will do wonders for stress levels and well-being.

Support your immune system - quality sleep is vital for strengthening your immune system – so grab a glass of water and get to bed on time. You can reduce your toxic load. Go easy on processed foods, alcohol, caffeine, and refined sugars and load up on gut-loving goodies like yoghurt, kefir, almonds, bone broth, ginger and kimchi.

*Dr Iona Weir is CEO of Atopis. After more than 30 years in cell biology, she created a range of high performance products to address persistent, challenging skin concerns. She has received a number of international awards for her work, including awards in cell biology for Outstanding PhD and Young Scientist. She publishes regularly in prestigious international scientific journals, and has had over 40 peer-reviewed international publications such as PNAS and The Plant Journal.

Read the label & use as directed. If symptoms persist, see your health professional.