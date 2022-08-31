Active adventures

Cape to Cape Track. Credit / Tourism Western Australia and walk into luxury

Research shows that spending time outdoors can improve mental health and immunity. Just call Australia — the cure for what ails you.

There's no question that holidays are meant to be restorative—but that doesn't mean you have to spend your days lazing around poolside. In fact, countless studies conducted over many decades have found that being physically active outdoors has the potential to alleviate anxiety and depression, lower blood pressure, and even improve immunity. The importance of getting outside was only further driven home during lockdowns. A study published in Preventative Medicine in 2022 found that people who exercised or spent more time outdoors during the first wave of the pandemic reported lower levels of anxiety and depression than those who didn't. Yet, Kiwis continue to spend about 70 percent of their time indoors, with one in four experiencing anxiety at some point in their lifetimes. Holidays may be about kicking back and relaxing— but they can also be designed to get the blood pumping, immerse ourselves in nature and breathe in fresh air. The best part? When you're exploring a new environment, exercise doesn't feel like work—it just feels adventurous. Here are just three ways to experience it across Australia.

GO FOR A LONG TRAMP—BUT LEAVE YOUR PACK BEHIND

Is there any greater joy in life than tramping without your pack? We'd argue that there is: Imagine also arriving at your destination to a glass of bubbly, a hot cooked meal, and a night spent resting for the next day's walk in a plush king-sized bed. Luggage transfers and luxurious accommodation are just part of the all-inclusive offerings featured in the Great Walks of Australia collection. Like New Zealand's Great Walks, each of the 12 multi-day guided treks are designed to showcase a quintessentially Australian landscape. But that's where the similarities end. (After all, when was the last time you were greeted in a DoC hut with a chef-prepared meal and wine pairings?).

For example, on the 41km Cape to Cape Walk in Western Australia with operator Walk into Luxury, you'll spend your days hiking along stunning headlands, where the waves of the turquoise Indian Ocean crash against white sand beaches. Rather than sleeping in tents, you'll return each night to Injidup Spa Retreat, an exclusive retreat where your villa has its own private plunge pool (perfect for soaking sore feet and limbs). There, you'll indulge in meals prepared with produce from nearby farmers, paired with red and white wines from the surrounding Margaret River wine region. And along the way, you'll gain a deeper understanding of the region's flora, fauna, and history, from guides who will lead you along the way.

EXPLORE SOME OF AUSTRALIA'S MOST ICONIC LANDSCAPES ON WHEELS

For those times that you want to go further and faster, there's e-biking. Its growth in popularity across the country provides an accessible way for cyclists of all skill levels to explore on two wheels. Compared to looking out the window of a car, moving at a slower pace means you have a better chance at spotting wildlife along the way, which is the case on Australian Coastal Safaris' Coast & Nature Mountain Bike Adventure, a short guided tour of South Australia's Port Lincoln region. But if you're looking for a healthy dose of the outdoors, without exerting too much energy (fair enough; you are on holiday, after all!) then you might want to take a quad bike or ATV tour. These machines allow visitors to explore terrains that are inaccessible to even 4WD vehicles. Just north of Newcastle, for example, Aboriginal-owned and operated Sand Dune Adventures offers one-hour guided quad bike tours of New South Wales' Worimi Sand Dunes. This is also the case at Bamurru Plains, a safari lodge located on the edges of Kakadu National Park. On leisurely quad bike safaris, guests gain exclusive access to secret spots, where they have the chance to cruise alongside buffalo and brumbies, while exploring the floodplain savannas, monsoonal forests, and dry areas characteristic of the Top End.

Helicopters landing remotely on Helifish Tour, NT. Credit/Helifish

GO HELI-FISHING IN REMOTE OUTBACK WATERHOLES

Imagine casting your line in a waterhole so remote, that you can't get there by road or even boat. That's what it's like to heli-fish in Western Australia's untouched Kimberley region. At the Berkeley River Lodge—located on the Timor Sea, the wilderness accommodation can only be accessed by boat or charter plane—the variety of habitats are home to queenfish, threadfin salmon and mulloway. But many come here to catch elusive barramundi, a type of sea bass that lives in the Top End's fresh and saltwater environments. Many waterholes can only be accessed by helicopter, which also provides the opportunity to spot huge crocodiles and ancient Aboriginal rock art. Barramundi isn't the only trophy fish worth casting for. Aboard KEKOA—a 56-foot game boat custom-built with longrange live aboard personalised private charters in mind— you'll reel in yellowfin tuna, wahoo, and dogtooth tuna along the Great Barrier Reef. However, the outfitter is best known for being experts in catching the Cairns giant black marlin every September to November. These famed fish can weigh up to 450kg, bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase "the big one"

TEE OFF AT SOME OF THE WORLD'S MOST RENOWNED GOLF COURSES

With over 1,500 golf courses spread across the country, Australia has one of the highest ratios of golf courses to people in the world. Its bragging rights don't end there; it also has nine courses considered to be amongst the top 100 in the world, and seven that were designed by renowned golf course architect Dr. Alister MacKenzie. The courses are also incredibly diverse, showcasing each region's unique environments with incredible food and wine offerings at their clubhouses. Located on the renowned sandbelt is Melbourne's Yarra Yarra Golf Club. Originally designed by Alex Russell in the 1920s—who had a partnership with MacKenzie—golf course architect Tom Doak recently restored the course to its former glory. After a round of golf, you can relax in the fully refurbished historic clubhouse, which was built in 1929. Another case in point is the Hamilton Island Golf Club. When most people think of the Great Barrier Reef, golfing probably isn't the first thing that springs to mind. But at this par-71 course, golfers have a chance to tee off in the morning, then explore the UNESCO World Heritage-listed reef in the afternoon. Set on its own island in the Whitsundays, it was designed by five-time British Open winner Peter Thompson to follow the spectacular ridges and steep valleys of Dent Island and provide views of the surrounding aquamarine waters. Its clubhouse, where you can enjoy fresh seafood while overlooking the Coral Sea is no less spectacular.