Aaron Smith: “I look after my body”

Rugby great talks sports supplements and turning back time.

Ace New Zealand halfback Aaron Smith’s bullet-like pass has long been a major weapon in his game. But not so well known is another trump card he has in his arsenal – sports supplements.

Smith, who is an ambassador for New Zealand sports nutrition brand Musashi, is a firm advocate of a supplements regime, taking them before and post-training, during and after games, at night before going to bed to sleep and even when on holiday.

Expected to be a key part of the All Blacks campaign to win the World Cup for the fourth time in France later this year, the 34-year-old has, in a way, turned back time to his early years at the top level.

“I feel better in my 30s than I did in my 20s,” he says. Remarkably, this comes following a career that has so far seen him play more than 350 first class games, including a record 183 for the Highlanders in Super Rugby and 114 test matches. Along the way he has become New Zealand’s most capped halfback of all time.

He believes supplements are “one of the little things” that support him on the field. “I’ve never been scared to invest in my body; I need to look after it, especially as I get older so I can stay in shape and continue playing at high intensity,” he says.

“I want to be ready if I get selected again for the All Blacks because nothing motivates more than being able to go to a high pinnacle event like the World Cup – and to perform the best I can when I’m there.”

Although Smith has been taking supplements for most of his career, when first picked for Manawatu as a 19-year-old in 2008 the available range was limited. “The science around them has come a long way, especially in the two years I’ve been with Musashi.”

The Musashi products he takes before and after games and training include protein, amino acids, electrolytes for hydration and a night-time supplement that provides amino acids while he is sleeping.

He also takes specially prepared electrolytes during games. He has his own 800ml shaker which he will drink from at halftime and during stoppages for injury or after tries have been scored.

“I take supplements with me everywhere, every day, even when I’m on holiday,” he says. “It’s about learning to listen to your body and realising that as I get older, I’ve got to do more, to be diligent in everything I do, to focus on recovery after training and games.”

Smith says diet is also an important factor in his preparation. “In a game week I don’t eat a whole lot early on but focus on a small breakfast and a low carb, high protein lunch and dinner. But by Thursday and Friday I start to carbo load and take in more food.”

