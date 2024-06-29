A good home-ventilation system is a breath of fresh air

It’s easier – and cheaper – to warm up a dry space than a damp, stale one. HRV home ventilation reduces moisture levels, allowing you to heat your home more efficiently.

There are little things we can do every day to live in a more sustainable way. Whether it’s using the car less, reducing what we buy or consume, reusing what we have instead of buying more, or recycling as diligently as possible, the small actions we make every day can add up to make a world of difference.

There are changes you can make at home that are good for the planet, as well as your comfort, health, and wallet. Improving ventilation, heating, and insulation all contribute to your home being warmer, drier and more energy efficient, and help to trim your utility bills.

Ventilation can be a tricky one to get our heads around, because in winter, our natural instinct is to keep windows shut to keep warmth in and cold air out. But we do need to keep our homes well-ventilated, because proper ventilation reduces the amount of dampness in the air and ensures your home is a healthier and warmer place to live.

Heating a damp home requires more energy than a dry one does, and our homes can become damp without us even realising. It’s good to not use your clothes dryer all the time, but leaving clothes to dry on a clothes horse inside without adequate ventilation means all the dampness from your clothes has nowhere to go. Cooking – and even breathing – all contribute to a home’s moisture levels.

Your home needs good ventilation to replace damp, stale air with fresh, dry air. Opening windows and doors regularly helps to circulate air, but it’s not always possible when there are security concerns or it’s pouring with rain. Damp homes are linked to respiratory issues and poor health, so it’s really important to get your ventilation sorted.

For improved air quality and comfort, a home-ventilation system from specialist HRV will help make your home drier and healthier – and reduce condensation, moisture, and mould.

“Condensation on your windows in the morning is a sure sign of a poorly ventilated home. Dampness indoors can lead to mould growing on your walls, furnishings, and clothes. That’s just unhealthy,” says Norman Woods, group general manager of HRV.

HRV has ventilation solutions to suit most homes and the company offers free home assessments to homeowners to help determine which ventilation system is best for their needs. For example, HRV’s whole-home ventilation systems increase airflow to every room, delivering drier air to reduce unhealthy moisture where you live and sleep.

In 2021 the HRV AirSense™ home-ventilation system was scientifically proven to reduce moisture and help prevent mould in a study of 15 New Zealand homes conducted by Auckland’s Unitec-Te Pūkenga Institute of Technology on behalf of HRV (results may vary depending on design and geographical location of a home).

“Reducing moisture and helping to prevent mould mean less condensation on your windows, less harmful mould on your walls and ceilings and a healthier living environment for you and your family,” Norman says.

So how does it work? HRV AirSense™ is a positive-pressure ventilation system that takes drier air from your ceiling space, filters it, and distributes it into the parts of your home that need it. Its five-layer WoolCare™ filter has exclusive filtration technology that helps improve your home’s indoor air quality by filtering out most of the common asthma and allergy triggers. HRV AirSense™ Balanced is a balanced-pressure system, making it ideal for modern homes with tightly sealed windows and doors.

Norman says HRV’s AirSense™ range builds on two decades of experience to deliver the ultimate in home ventilation, helping Kiwi families create drier, healthier homes. The latest model also monitors and displays levels of carbon dioxide and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

“HRV AirSense™ and our HRV Classic range give homeowners a range of ventilation options to suit their home, lifestyle, and budget,” he says.

