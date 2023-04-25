A fresh take

ecostore. Photo / Supplied

Do it once and do it right with 3X Concentrate Laundry Liquid from ecostore

Hanging out lovely clean, fresh-smelling laundry is one of those household tasks that can feel pretty darned satisfying, right? Ecostore’s range of good-for-your-clothes, -you and -the planet laundry products amplify that experience and with new 3X Concentrate Laundry Liquid, the satisfaction just reached new heights. This sustainable, high-performance, and convenient solution is a “3 pumps is all you need” hassle-free laundry gem. “The concentrated formula means you can achieve the same number of washes as mainstream two-litre products, but with a smaller and more convenient bottle that saves shelf space”, explains ecostore’s research and development director, Huia Iti. “And it provides powerful cleaning performance that fights stains and removes odours.”

While we all want to do our bit for the environment, ecostore puts its money where its mouth is — and shares all its findings with us so we can feel good about our choices. With 3X Concentrate Laundry Liquid what that means in practice is reducing your carbon footprint, water usage, plastic waste and protecting your health. How that manifests with the 3X Concentrate formula is that it requires less energy and resources to produce and transport compared to traditional laundry products, uses less water compared to traditional laundry products, while still delivering on cleaning performance, plus its ingredients are naturally derived and gentle on your skin and free from harmful chemicals.

Photo / Supplied

The packaging, too, has many sustainable credits — it features a 55 per cent reduction in plastic usage and is packaged in a recyclable pump and bottle approved by the Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation (APCO), which is a non-profit organisation that provides a framework for businesses to improve the sustainability of their packaging. “It demonstrates ecostore’s commitment to sustainable packaging and its adherence to industry best practices. It also assures consumers that the product has been designed with sustainability in mind,” says Huia.

Compromising on effectiveness is absolutely not a consequence of such impressive eco credentials, “This is a common misconception that is often based on outdated or inaccurate information,” says Huia. “In fact, many eco-friendly laundry products are just as effective as conventional laundry products, and some even outperform them,” he says.

ecostore portrait. Photo / Supplied

Advances in technology and formulation have made it possible for eco-friendly laundry products to provide superb cleaning capabilities, including fighting stains and odour removal, while also being gentle on fabrics and kind to the environment. Ecostore’s 3x Concentrate Laundry Liquid is a perfect example. It’s also convenient to use with the ‘three pumps is all you need’ feature, ensuring easy dosing and mess-free solutions, making laundry day hassle-free. “Eco-friendly laundry products are a great choice for those looking to reduce their environmental footprint while still achieving great results,” says Huia.

And who wouldn’t want to save money and the planet while doing laundry? This easy-to-use solution delivers excellent performance without breaking the bank — perfect for busy families or anyone looking to reduce their footprint. So do yourself and the environment a favour next time you put a load on and breathe in the fresh scent of a household chore that can be carried out with convenience, sustainability, performance and affordability. It’s a win-win for you, your clothes and the planet.

Visit ecostore.com to shop the 3X Concentrate.