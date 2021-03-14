A foodie trail: Tasmania's Northern Forage

Cataract Gorge. Photo / Jarrad Seng.

Following the wild coastline of Bass Strait is an opportunity to fill up on northern Tasmania’s incredible array of delicious offerings, with plenty of detours to distract all the senses along the way.

Perhaps it's because it has some of the cleanest air in the world but a trip around Tasmania's northern coast sure works up an appetite. Which is just as well, because this stretch bordered by the Bass Straight produces some outstanding culinary options, with some of the most fertile farms and pasture in Australia and passionate culinary folk ready to make the most of it. In between mouthfuls, you'll be treated to beaches and mountains on the east side of the Tamar River, an abundance of wildlife on its west side, ocean views will propel your journey across the fertile food bowl of the central north, and in the north west, Australia's largest cool-climate rainforest will clear the lungs. Here's a tasty sample of what to expect on the Northern Forage's self-drive journey, where you can pick and choose an itinerary for every taste.

Food and drink

Tasmanian Food and Wine Conservatory. Photo / Kelly Slater.

The Cradle to Coast Tasting Trail is a food experience trail within the Northern Forage. Choose one of many themed itineraries or follow your nose to more than 30 of the north-west's finest farms, cellar doors, distilleries and makers. Whether you're a sweet tooth, top-shelf connoisseur, can't get enough of the fruits of the sea or need to know where to pick up the best honey, wine, ice cream or cheese etc, this site will guide you to the best the Northern Forage has to offer.

Wine buffs will definitely want to head to the Tamar Valley Wine Route which surrounds the boutique city of Launceston. Established some 25 years ago, this wine trail is considered to be one of the world's best, with 32 vineyards, most with cellar door tasting rooms and many open all year round. It doesn't hurt, of course, that the wineries sit among picturesque orchards, forests and fertile pastures. Chardonnay, riesling, sauvignon blanc, pinot gris and gewürztraminer are the white varietals that reign here, while pinot noir is king of the reds.

If whisky is more your speed, Hellyers Road Distillery, a port city in the north-west coast of Burnie, operates a behind-the-scenes tour of their working distillery, culminating in pouring and wax sealing your very own bottle of Hellyers Road, complete with a signed Certificate of Authenticity. But beer and cider drinkers are well catered for too, with plenty of cideries and craft breweries to visit and taste-test .

For a wonderful overview and a sampling of many of the region's wares, every Saturday morning Harvest Launceston Community Farmers Market brings the farm gate to a Launceston carpark. Savour a locally roasted coffee and enjoy some live entertainment as you peruse the stands of Tasmania's best seasonal produce and artisan goods.



Nature and wildlife

The Northern Forage's coastline is home to some incredible fauna. At Low Head, at the mouth of the Tamar River, you can take a penguin watching tour for a fascinating insight into the lives of Little (or Fairy) Penguins, as they make their nightly journey to their burrows.

Thirty kilometres west of Wynyard you'll find the entrance to Rocky Cape National Park, a promontory extending out in the Bass Strait, with scenic walks, beaches, and rock climbing some of its highlights. Witness coastal heathlands blooming with wildflowers in summer and on an evening walk you could spot wallabies, wombats and possums.

For some natural wonderment rubbing up against an urban landscape, walk 15 minutes along the banks of the Tamar River from central Launceston and you'll find yourself in Cataract Gorge Reserve. From there you can follow a path originally built in the 1890s along the cliff face, looking down onto the South Esk River. The Kings Bridge over the Gorge dates to 1867. A Victorian garden with ferns and exotic plants adorn the Cliff Grounds on the shady northern side. Peacocks can be found strutting here and if you walk the grounds at dusk and you'll likely be in the company of wallabies, in this alluring urban reserve.

History

Springlawn, Narawntapu National Park. Photo / S. Group.

For a slice of Tasmanian history on the Northern Forage, there are some fascinating sites to detour to. Highfield Historic Site lets you step in to the home of an 1830's gentleman, with its incumbent convict barracks, barns, stables and a chapel surrounded by a large ornamental garden. The house sits on a hillside with views across to Stanley and the Bass Strait Beyond.

At Woolmer's Estate in Longford you'll find Australia's finest example of a pioneer farm from the early 1800s and one of Tasmania's World Heritage Convict Sites. Continuously occupied by the Archer family from around 1817 to 1994, Woolmers offers an insight into the social structure of a colonial pastoral estate. You'll also find collections here acquired by the family over 180 years and throughout summer be sure to stop and smell the roses at the property's impressive collection, ranging from the earliest European and Chinese roses, though to varieties of today.

Another of Tasmania's World Heritage Convict Sites, Brickendon Historic Farm and Convict Village is located just outside Longford, and is still own by the descendants of its builder and original owner William Archer. Highlights include the convict-built Gothic chapel, the Dutch barns, chicken house blacksmith shop and tool shed for a intriguing sneak peek into Tasmanian history.