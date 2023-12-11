A bellissimo drive

Photos / Babiche Martens

Travel takes the new Maserati Grecale for a luxurious weekend road trip and finds heads turning

It might seem outrageous to compare a road-trip to a religious experience but miracles happened the day we took the Maserati Grecale for a getaway up north. You know it’s divine intervention when the carpark you covet on a busy Matakana Street becomes available just when you need it.

Yes, we’d need to make a tight three-point turn then swiftly parallel park so as not to hold up the traffic but this only provided an opportunity to show off the ‘everyday exceptional’ driving experience the Grecale has become known for.

This luxurious new mid-sized SUV can not only tear up a racetrack but slide into tricky urban spaces with ease, thanks to side mirrors that angle toward the curb when in reverse, and a birds-eye-camera view of the car to allow for easy manoeuvring, along with all the audio guidance you could possibly need.

Earlier in the day we’d fled the city, cruising through the dramatic landscape of the new Puhoi to Warkworth motorway before stopping off for a bite to eat in Matakana village.

“Is that a Maserati?” inquired a passer-by who’d clocked the car’s distinctive grille, alloy wheels and trident badges, yet who may have been surprised to see it in coupe-style SUV form. The name of the stylish Italian brand was also murmured by admirers waiting for coffee outside the Ringawera Baker.

As SUVs continue to grow in popularity as dependable everyday vehicles, premium brands such as Maserati have elevated the driving experience with uncompromising style and luxury. The five-seater Grecale has proved to be an appealing prospect for those keen to experience sporty luxury at the more affordable end of the Maserati price range (from $130k). With customisable handling, a sexy, sculptural exterior and supremely comfortable interior, it’s no wonder the Grecale is finding a new legion of urban drivers.

The Maserati Grecale Trofeo (it also comes in GT and Modena styles) provides value for money the minute you sit behind the wheel. The touchscreen console is large and user-friendly, and the padded leather interior boasts luxurious details, like sporty red stitching, and even the option to heat the steering wheel on chilly early mornings.

Turning it on, the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine exudes a grunty vroom, subtly suggestive of the car’s 530bhp, before settling into a satisfying purr. With the cellphone’s Bluetooth paired and the Grecale’s navigation system engaged, we were set to use hands-free communication, the car allowing us to reply to incoming texts verbally — or simply to sit back, turn up the radio and enjoy the surround sound system as the phone charged on the charging pad.

Everything on the console can be tweaked to your preference, from switching up the clock-face style to adjusting the interior night-lights from cool toned to warm.

Handling is also customisable, the Grecale’s drive mode allowing you to tailor your ride to the conditions, whether you’re negotiating traffic on your way to your daughter’s gym class in Comfort mode or hitting the open road in GT mode.

Enthusiasts keen to try out Sports mode will even find an option to manually change gears using the paddles on either side of the steering wheel — or you can simply cruise in automatic.

After a divine pastry we parked up at the shops adjacent to the popular Saturday Matakana Village Farmers’ Market, where we browsed the art, clothing, homewares and books. But really, we’d come to get away from it all.

With beautiful landscapes in every direction, it was hard to decide whether to while away the afternoon at Tāwharanui Beach or head out towards Goat Island at Leigh. Driving the sweeping coastal roads past the stunning Whangateau Harbour we could (safely) give the car a satisfying nudge.

It was time to open the generous skylight shade and sunroof to embrace that sense of freedom, especially the front-seat passenger, who could make the most of the Maserati’s extendable seating and really stretch out.

Soon it was time to retire to our accommodation at Matakana Estate where the car effortlessly navigated both the steep gravel drive and grass areas.

This Mediterranean-style retreat and cellar door overlooks a stunning vineyard and offers guests the chance to relax in a magnificent natural setting. Unpacking the Grecale reminded us that despite its city-friendly size, it has ample boot space, with the option to put fragile items in the tiered space beneath, and to arrange any items likely to roll around using the handy organisational features including straps, levers and hooks. A quick pull-down of the boot screen gives peace of mind the boot’s contents remain out of sight.

As for the car itself, the Maserati Grecale is designed to be admired. Elegant, understated, and yes, heavenly to drive.

Learn more about the Maserati Grecale at maserati.com/nz/en/models/grecale or arrange a test drive at Maserati Auckland, 77 Great South Road, Epsom or Euromarque Maserati, 116 Saint Asaph Street, Christchurch.