MyMāhī is a digital app changing the way students in Aotearoa New Zealand are connecting.

Co-founder of MyMāhī and former Rangitikei deputy-principal, Jeff King, says the MyMāhī app is a game changer and is helping young people to reach their potential.

The app was started in 2014 and relaunched in 2018.

King says 140 secondary schools across the country are using MyMāhī.

That's 40 per cent of all secondary schools, and the interest is growing.

King says the app is about learning to learn and is a lifelong tool.

MyMāhī has a financial capability platform and there's also a platform for teachers to link to their students.

The app is transportable which means students can take their profile where ever they go.

And it's linked to their personal email.

"The app can be used as a mentoring tool where students can have discussions," says King.

King is positive that this is the app that will help the seamless transition from secondary school to higher learning, and eventually when the students move into employment.

"It is already the future pathway for students where it brings employers into the mix.

"This is bringing education and employment together for the first time."

This is the game-changer, says King.

Palmerston North Girls' High student Alicia Robinson is updating the news feed at the front of the app.

Alicia says she's posting news of interest to students.

"People really like weird and wacky."

Police arresting a cardboard cutout, a dog driving a car and animals getting up to weird stuff, are examples of weird and wacky.

But there are the serious news items, says Alicia.

"During the lockdown I posted about Covid-19.

"Covid-19 is an issue with NCEA and UE.

"Students are also interested in the election."

Alicia has her sights set on a software engineering degree at Victoria University.

"I've been into computer science since Year 9.

"I want to build apps that help people.

"A lot of problems will be solved through technology which are solution-focused."