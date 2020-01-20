An Auckland University student was able to create an "Earth sandwich" with the help of a man who lives directly on the opposite side of the world.

Etienne Naude was on a mission to make the bizarre meal, which made by using the same kind of bread placed on exact opposite points of the globe (down to the last millimetre), with the bread placed the same way at the same time.

Taking to the Spain Reddit thread last month, he announced he lived in Auckland and asked if anyone living in Olvera, Villamartin or Sevilla wanted to take part in the experiment.

Naude eventually found a companion who last week took a photo with nine pieces of bread, to ensure accuracy, close to a small town called Olvera, southeast of Seville, Spain.

At the exact same time, the Kiwi photographed himself at with a piece of bread and a New Zealand flag pitched on Bucklands Beach.

Both photos also show the exact coordinates they used to accomplish their mission.

On Reddit, Naude explained that those keen to give it a go should use the website Free Map Tools, which calculates the coordinates for the exact opposite side of the world.

To further celebrate their feat, the student created a laser-cut artistic impression of the Earth sandwich on 20 slices of bread.

People on social media were in awe of their accomplishment and sent the pair many praises.

"I think this is one of the nerdiest things I've ever seen! Very adorable!" one person wrote.

Another wrote: "This is a classic thing for a Kiwi to do. Always making a mark outside of the norm. Good on ya!"

While others joked about the contents of the sandwich.

"I think that the sandwich filling might be a little bit hot," one person said.

Another quipped: "Someone's eyes are bigger than their stomach" while another wrote

"Dude what the hell! Can you get my house out of the sandwich."

It comes after a pair of YouTube daredevils spent $10,000 each on flights to make an "Earth Sandwich" between London and Australia.