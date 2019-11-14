Jay Kuten's column purported to explain to us the "importance of accuracy", yet was a fascinating example of misleading and ideological statements to promote a single viewpoint.

Once Mr Kuten reached his main point, the further promotion of the "End of Life Choice Bill", he claimed that opponents of the bill deliberately "mischaracterise the bill and its purposes" by using the word "euthanasia".

Every definition I find of the term euthanasia fits the bill and its purposes quite clearly but, says Mr Kuten, the word is politically charged and carries connotations and should therefore be left out of these discussions

