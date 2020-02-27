All Black Jordie Barrett has revealed what it would take for him to give away the 15 man game and return to playing cricket.

The youngest of the three rugby-playing Barrett brothers was a cricket star at age-group level and juggled both sports until he began to focus solely on rugby in 2016.

Barrett bowls during the T20 Black Clash match. Photo / Photosport.

Barrett told The Hits Breakfast team of Toni Street, Laura McGoldrick and Sam Wallace, that there were two scenarios in which he could envision once again taking up the bat and ball.

"One reason [could be] I play really, really poor at rugby and I might have a chance to go back [to cricket]", said Barrett.

"Or maybe even just a certain injury where I can't play footy but it allows me to play cricket, so that's an opportunity."

Jordie Barrett bowling Stephen Fleming in the Black Clash. Video / TVNZ

Barrett's love of the summer game is well known.

The 23-year-old showed he had lost little of his bowling ability when he stunned former Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming with a cracking delivery in the T20 Black Clash in Napier last month.

Barrett sent the 111-test veteran's bails flying with a slower ball yorker off only the fifth delivery of the match.

Jordie Barrett celebrates bowling Stephen Fleming. Photo / Photosport.

He knocked over another former international batsman Luke Ronchi in his very next over to leave Team Cricket reeling at 6-2.

Barrett explained he was forced to give cricket away once he started attracting the attention of Canterbury rugby selectors.

"I was at university and I finished the summer of cricket and came into winter and played rugby, and then I got selected for Canterbury and never had the chance to go back," he said.

"But it was just one of those things, just timing, and I never went back to cricket in the summer."

Jordie Barrett in in full flight for the All Blacks against Australia. Photo / NZ Herald.

He brushed off suggestions that he could switch sports and take up a professional cricketing career, admitting he wouldn't be comfortable batting against fast bowlers.

"As soon as that ball is above 120km I'd be ducking and diving out of the way.

"So I'm all good and well bowling until I've got to get down the other end and face some fast bowlers. So I'm scared of it."

Barrett also made headlines late last year when he was escorted from the Melbourne Cricket Ground on day three of the Boxing Day test between the Black Caps and Australia for alleged behavioural issues.

Street suggested the Black Caps could use his talents more than the All Blacks, but Barrett remained humble saying: "I sat there on day three at the Basin [Reserve] and watched them beat India by a mile, so they're in good hands."