Steamers mania is nearing an all-time high in the Bay of Plenty. A win over Southland last week, coupled with Hawke's Bay's loss to Tasman, meant the Steamers finish the round robin at the top of the table, securing a home semifinal and, if they make it, a home final. The semifinal will be against Manawatū at Rotorua International Stadium on Friday night and we can now reveal entry to the stadium will be free to all spectators. Sports reporter David Beck looks at why you should make the most of the offer and how the Steamers made it this

