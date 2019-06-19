St Johns Club Whanganui Metro has slipped out of the top four of the Manawatu Colts division rugby competition with a 21-5 loss to Old Boys Marist at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

The blue and whites simply didn't foot it with the visitors scoring just one try.

Mark Cosford, who co-coaches alongside Russell Gedye, said one saving grace was that his team held Old Boys Marist scoreless in the second half.

"It was 21-5 at halftime and 21-5 at the final whistle," Cosford said.

"They were so disappointed with themselves coming off the field and that's a good thing, at least they knew and accepted they hadn't played well. After a very promising training session on the Thursday they simply failed to bring it to game day, making wrong decisions at the most critical times."

Metro has slipped to fifth on the table with four games remaining before the playoffs, while three teams above them have three.

"We have a must-win game against College Old Boys [3rd on the table] this Saturday in Palmerston North. We only lost by one point to them in round one, so we know we can take them. There is time for us to regather and return to the top four," Cosford said.

Winger Reuben Downes scored Metro's only try.

Metro lads celebrate their only try with a three-way chest pump during their 21-5 loss to Old Boys Marist on Saturday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Meanwhile, table-toppers Feilding Yellow remain unbeaten after just scrambling home 38-35 over Massey White on Saturday.