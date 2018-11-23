Bay of Plenty's Michaela Blyde, Kelly Brazier and Renee Wickliffe have been named among the top 10 rugby try-scorers in the country and are up for the Best Try of 2018 award, which will be decided by fans.

A shortlist of 10 tries have been put together by a SKY TV and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) judging panel as worthy nominations in this year's best chalk-crossing action. Fans now have until the end of the month to vote for their best try. The winner will be revealed at next month's ASB Rugby Awards.

Among them is Black Ferns Sevens' Michaela Blyde's try against England, Black Fern Sevens' Kelly Brazier's try against Australia and Black Ferns' Renee Wickliffe's try against the USA Eagle.

New Zealand Rugby chief of rugby Nigel Cass said 2018 had been another outstanding year of rugby with exceptional talent on display throughout the season.

"The 2018 Sky Television Fans Try of the Year short-list is a testament to the breadth and depth of talent at all levels of the game," he said.

"This is a great opportunity to re-live some of the most exciting rugby action in 2018, and for fans to take charge of the game and determine which try they think is the best for 2018."

• Voting is open at www.allblacks.com/skyfanstry and closes at 5pm on Friday, November 30.

The 10 best tries are:

TRY 1: Michaela Blyde, Black Ferns Sevens v England

TRY 2: Richie Mo'unga, Crusaders v Highlanders

TRY 3: Chris Halaufia, St Peter's College v Napier Boys High

TRY 4: Renee Wickliffe, Blacks Ferns v USA Eagles

TRY 5: Ngani Laumape, All Blacks v France

TRY 6: Alana Bremner, Canterbury v Manawatu Cyclones

TRY 7: Brad Weber, Hawke's Bay v Waikato

TRY 8: Jordan Hyland, Northland v Bay of Plenty

TRY 9: Kelly Brazier, Black Fern Sevens v Australia

TRY 10: Beauden Barrett, All Blacks v Australia