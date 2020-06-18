Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is making minor alterations to the roundabout at the intersection of State Highway 3 (Waihi Rd) and Glover Rd in response to feedback from residents and to further improve safety.

Waka Kotahi transport system manager Ross I'Anson says two sections of the Waihi Rd traffic islands installed at the roundabout last year will be removed next week.

"These changes will make it easier for residents adjacent to the roundabout to get to their properties and provide easier access for kerbside waste collection, while still maintaining the integrity of the safety improvements made last year."

Work will also be done to improve the surface of the road.

Work will be carried out between 6am and 6pm and is expected to take 10 days. Most of the work will be done in the road shoulder so there will be minimal disruption to traffic.

Motorists are advised to take care when travelling through the area and follow the traffic management on site.

Three of the four approaches to the intersection were realigned in the second half of last year and new concrete islands were installed to improve visibility and encourage drivers to take more care when approaching the roundabout.

To keep up to date with traffic updates, visit: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic