Motorists travelling through Ashhurst village can expect short delays over the next few months.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that contractors will be working on several sites including Salisbury St, Cambridge Ave and nearby roads from Monday until late July.

Speed restrictions and stop/go traffic management will be in place at times and drivers should allow extra time to travel through and around the village.

Cycle and walking access will be maintained during the works.

Advertisement

Waka Kotahi would like to thank road users and the community for their patience and cooperation during this work.



The work is part of the Ashhurst Traffic Mitigation project.

More information about the project can be found at www.nzta.govt.nz/ashhurst.