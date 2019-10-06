Police have released the name of a 69-year-old man who died in a car crash in the Rai Valley in Marlborough on Sunday.

He was Christopher David Heads, of Rai Valley.

"Police extend our sympathies to his family and friends," a spokeswoman said.

Emergency services were called to the collision between a car and a motorcycle on Bulford Road near State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson around 11am on Sunday.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the accident.

