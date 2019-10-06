Police have released the name of a 69-year-old man who died in a car crash in the Rai Valley in Marlborough on Sunday.
He was Christopher David Heads, of Rai Valley.
"Police extend our sympathies to his family and friends," a spokeswoman said.
Emergency services were called to the collision between a car and a motorcycle on Bulford Road near State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson around 11am on Sunday.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the accident.
