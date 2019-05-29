A man has been arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing death over a fatal crash in south Auckland last Friday.

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a ute on Helvetia Rd in Pukekohe about 8.20pm on May 24.

A 36-year-old local man has since been arrested following an investigation by Counties Manukau Police's Serious Crash Unit. He has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and was due to appear in the Pukekohe District Court today.

The crash brought the total number of motorcycle deaths this year to 25.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the crash, as the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Lisa Ross on 09 262 9141 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.