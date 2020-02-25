The Challenge No10 Syndicate members know they will eventually have to part with their exciting filly Jennifer Eccles, but are set to enjoy more highlights before her farewell.

Already the syndicate, assembled by Cambridge bloodstock consultant Adrian Clark, has seen the Shaune Ritchie-trained filly impressively win two group two features and be a group one runner-up and today many of them will flock to Hastings to watch her contest the group two Little Avondale Lowland Stakes (2100m).

The Rip Van Winkle filly is one step away from her New Zealand three-year-old finale, the group one Al Basti Equiworld Dubai New Zealand Oaks (2400m) at Trentham on March 14, and further black type will eventually equate to even more of a pay-out for the syndicate members when they finally sell her.

"One of the conditions of all my syndicates is that each horse will eventually be sold either at the end of their racing career or sooner if circumstances arise and it's a good idea to take a huge offer," Clark said.

"I have this exit strategy in place and in the case of Jennifer Eccles the syndicate will be in for a big pay-out when it finally happens.

"Her value is already substantial and she's not finished yet. It's certainly oceans apart from the $5000 I paid for her as a Karaka weanling."

Clark introduced the Challenge Racehorse Syndications in 2012 and has concentrated only on purchasing female stock.

"I only ever buy fillies or mares and the goal is to improve a filly or mare's CV by attaining black type status," he said.

"I enjoy the challenge and with fillies I am able to buy at a level not too high and a retired filly or mare who has won a Group or Listed race is worth a truckload more than a retired gelding who has won a Group or Listed Race."

Clark has an excellent track record with his purchases for the Challenge syndicates with 15 winners and three placegetters from 19 runners and 11 Group and Listed races won.

Jennifer Eccles is the fifth individual black type winner from those 19 runners, joining Secret Spirit, Avisto, Fascination Street and Dancer's Tale.

Clark has concentrated on the National Yearling Sales for his syndicate purchases, but had to take another route for the Challenge No10 Syndicate in 2017.

"I got blown out of the water at the yearling sales so went to the weanling sale at Karaka and bought Jennifer Eccles for the Challenge No10 Syndicate," he said.

"I've only done it once and it has worked out really well."

The Challenge No10 Syndicate races both Jennifer Eccles and Cinzento and consists of 57 individual unit holders.

"It equates to about 100 people when you take in husbands, wives and partners, so Jennifer Eccles has certainly got a big following each raceday.

"They come from all walks of life and from the far north to the deep south. They're all having so much fun with her."

Jennifer Eccles leads the New Zealand Bloodstock Filly of the Year table with 24.5 points and Clark and Ritchie set a goal to win that title. Beyond the New Zealand Oaks there could be a chance the filly has a run in Sydney.

"It will all depend on how she goes in the New Zealand Oaks," Clark said. "If she does go to Sydney it will be for either the Australian Oaks (group one, 2400m) on April 11 or the Adrian Knox Stakes (group three, 2000m) a week before."

