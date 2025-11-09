Vital wants to raise the money partly to expand Australian medical properties. Photo / Dean Purcell

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Vital wants to raise the money partly to expand Australian medical properties. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZX-listed hospitals and medical property specialist Vital Healthcare wants to raise $220 million to internalise management and expand Gold Coast and Sydney properties.

Current manager, Northwest Healthcare Properties Management, has struck a deal to internalise the management of the business, Vital said today.

Units will be issued at a discount to Friday’s trading price, it said.

The offer will be conducted by way of a $190m underwritten placement and a $30m unit purchase plan.

Vital chairman Graham Stuart said internalisation marked an important milestone for Vital, positioning the business to deliver stronger and more sustainable returns for Unit Holders.