Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property
Updated

Vital Healthcare to raise $220m for internalisation and Australian growth

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Vital wants to raise the money partly to expand Australian medical properties. Photo / Dean Purcell

Vital wants to raise the money partly to expand Australian medical properties. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZX-listed hospitals and medical property specialist Vital Healthcare wants to raise $220 million to internalise management and expand Gold Coast and Sydney properties.

Current manager, Northwest Healthcare Properties Management, has struck a deal to internalise the management of the business, Vital said today.

Units will be issued at a discount

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save