Updated

The rising age of first home buyers and why more Kiwis are carrying home loan debt into retirement

Tamsyn Parker
By
Business Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
OneRoof's Need to Know series with Frances Cook looks at how first home buyers can play to their strengths.

Kiwis are getting their first mortgage later in life and a growing number are carrying that debt into their retirement years.

The average age at which Kiwis take on their first home loan has risen from just over 31 years old to 36 since 2012, research by credit agency Centrix

Save

