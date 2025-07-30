Advertisement
Tenants win $1577 compensation after tiny home tips in storm

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Waiuku, where the tiny home was located when it was hit by last May's fierce storm.

Tenants of a tiny home, blown on to its side in last May’s 120km/h winds, have won compensation from their landlords who owned the place.

The Tenancy Tribunal ruled in favour of the tenants whose names were suppressed, awarding them $1577 damages and compensation.

Kirsty and Matt Griffin were the

