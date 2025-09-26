Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn before the split. Photo / Getty Images

Staff at the restaurant were delighted.

“It was such an honour to give them a taste of the South Island, especially as we want to create a place that resonates with the alpine and adventurous lifestyle,” Franich said.

Swiftsure is not only the name of the new southern restaurant but is also a new South Island wine label.

One of the dining floors at Swiftsure by Man O' War. Photo / Sam Stewart

Two new vineyards are making product, not just for the bar and restaurant in the historic village but for wider sale.

The southern restaurant and vineyards greatly extend the business operations of the much-awarded Man O’ War vineyard on Waiheke Island.

Man O' War Vineyard, Waiheke Island. Photo / Supplied

That is owned by the low-profile North Shore-based Spencer of Stanley Point, who has been active on other fronts lately.

After buying a strip of retail and commercial buildings in Devonport via Peninsula Capital, Spencer has taken a huge swerve south.

The new Swiftsure by Man O' War restaurant at Arrowtown. Photo / Sam Stewart

“Swiftsure Vineyards is a new chapter for Man O’ War – a journey south and the opportunity to produce world-class varietals from low-yielding, high-altitude vineyard sites in iconic wine regions,” Franich said.

Isaac Group’s website says the $6.6m Birch Hill dam, completed three years ago, was the largest lined dam in the Marlborough region, covering 12.7ha and with 13m high walls.

The job was so big and so remote that it built a sheltered compound for workers with offices, break rooms, ablution block and tanks for diesel, waste and fresh water.

Birch Hill in the Wairau Valley, Marlborough, is one of the Swiftsure Vineyards owned by billionaire Berridge Spencer. Photo / Swiftsure Vineyards on Instagram.

The chief winemaker for all Spencer’s vineyard operations is Duncan McTavish.

Franich said McTavish had nearly two decades heading Man O’ War “so is no stranger to challenging conditions and is relishing the opportunity to complement our Waiheke portfolio with Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir from alpine vineyards in the South.

“In terms of hospitality, we approach it the same way wherever we are, we are here to look after people, make them feel welcome, and ensure they have memorable experiences.”

The business produces a Single Vineyard Bannockburn Pinot Noir and Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc as well as a Young Vines Pinot Noir and Bannockburn Rose.

The latter two are both limited releases, exclusively available from the Arrowtown restaurant.

That restaurant and Waiheke’s Man O’ War sell the new brands.

Swiftsure wines are gaining traction via boutique retailers and restaurants. Photo / Sam Stewart

The wines are also on sale to the public and served in other eateries.

“The Single Vineyard Pinot Noir and Sauvignon Blanc are gaining traction, mainly through boutique retailers and restaurants nationwide – and we’re excited by the response internationally," Franich said.

Matching top foods with top wines at Swiftsure by Man O' War, Arrowtown. Photo / Sam Stewart

The Otago Daily Times reported that the four-level restaurant and bar took 11 months to build. It has outdoor dining spaces with fire places, a “gin pit” and an internal bar and restaurant.

Queenstown’s BTP Construction worked with interior design by Swiftsure’s creative director Olivia Spencer and Mitchell Addison, the ODT said.

Olivia Spencer is married to Berridge Spencer.

Berridge Spencer. Photo / Facebook

Asked by the Herald about the performance of the restaurant run by head chef Yann Robe, previously of Amisfield, Franich said patronage had grown from a cold start.

Amisfield in Queenstown.

“We opened in May and have seen steady growth in the months since.

“Weekend dinners are now consistently near capacity, with covers more than doubling since winter began.

The head chef at Swiftsure by Man O' War restaurant and bar in Arrowtown is Yann Robe. Photo / Sam Stewart

“People aren’t just coming once, they’re coming back, which is a good sign.

“Locals dropping in for a glass and a quick bite or celebrating special occasions over dinner and visitors settling in for long lunches, soaking in the views.

“It’s becoming the great blend of community and destination. The feedback and early reviews have been hugely encouraging,” Franich said.

The name Swiftsure came from a little open-top boat that once ferried gold miners and mail across Cook Strait, connecting Wellington to Picton, he said.

“So it is a subtle nod to our own path from Waiheke to the South Island.”

New Arrowtown restaurant and bar Swiftsure By Man O' War. Photo / supplied by Swiftsure

Jesse Mulligan reviewed the restaurant in the Herald’s Viva on August 11.

“I can see why the people behind Man O’ War wanted to plant a flag down here, both to start a new chapter for the company and to continue creating a portfolio of wines that will help tell the story of New Zealand to the world,” Mulligan wrote.

Restaurant and bar with outdoor dining areas at Arrowtown's Swiftsure by Man O' War. Photo / Sam Stewart

Man O’ War says that for more than three decades, it had challenged convention by pursuing rugged, steep hillside viticulture on the eastern edge of Waiheke Island.

The resulting patchwork of coastal vineyard sites follows the land’s natural contours, capturing distinct terroirs and producing different varietals.

The island farm has 75 vineyards, sheep, cattle, orchards, olive groves, restored native forests and beehives, Man O’ War says.

“We’ve become well known for our Syrah, Chardonnay and Waiheke’s signature Bordeaux Blends. We also produce a distinctly different Sauvignon Blanc, a Pinot Gris and its famous Rosé.

Spencer grew up on the family estate on Clifton Rd, Takapuna. After his father John Spencer died in England in 2016, he built a new home for himself, Olivia and their children at Stanley Point on the land owned by his grandfather, Berridge Spencer snr.

The family’s fortune comes from the Caxton pulp and paper operations.

Berridge Spencer interests

Long-established Man O’ War Vineyard, Waiheke Island;

Peninsula Capital bought a row of shops and offices in Devonport, 2023;

New Swiftsure By Man O’ War bar and restaurant, Arrowtown opened May 12;

Swiftsure Vineyards: two South Island areas;

Birch Hill in the Wairau Valley, Marlborough and a 5.1ha vineyard at Bannockburn near Queenstown.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald‘s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.