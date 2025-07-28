Any takers? Smith & Caughey's HQ on Queen St, when it was open. Photo / Michael Craig
The board of retailer Smith & Caughey’s has sought proposals from big real estate agencies for the multi-million dollar sale of its flagship Queen St store in the heart of Auckland’s CBD.
The store had its final day of trading on Sunday June 15 after a “perfect storm of adversity”,including economic uncertainty, led to the decision to close it after 145 years of trading.
Board member Peter Alexander said: “The intention is to sell the property when the time is right. There is no hurry. There is lots of interest from agents but no decisions have been made by the company.”
Sale by tender is most likely, with three to four weeks for bids to be lodged in writing, agents say.
Closure has made the properties surplus to requirements. But rates are still due.
Auckland Council holds no separate valuation or property information on the last two street addresses.
Smith & Caughey’s Queen St and Newmarket properties have a combined valuation of $53.5m.
The Herald reported last year that if the Queen St and Newmarket buildings were sold, the money could be expected to be paid to shareholders.
But nothing was said about the properties in last year’s closure announcement, nor about the trust’s future.
The company Smith & Caughey is owned by Smith & Caughey Holdings, whose registered office is at 253-261 Queen St.
Smith & Caughey Holdings was only incorporated in June 1988.
Smith & Caughey Ltd’s five directors are: Epsom’s Peter John Alexander; St Heliers’ Matthew Andrew Lovelace Caughey; Freemans Bay’s Simon Fraser Dunlop; Epsom’s John Nicholas Elliott and Remuera’s Michael Howell Holloway.
Historic buildings
Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga lists the Smith & Caughey Building, Wellesley St West and Elliot [sic] St, as a Historic Place Category 1 building.
Category 1 historicplaces are of special or outstandinghistoricalor cultural significance or value. The building was entered on to the list in March 1986.
One heritage website said Smith & Caughey’s Wellesley St extension with its south facade and north elevation dated back to 1927.
It was designed by architect Roy Lippincott, an American who designed a number of famous buildings.
What next for the property?
Some have suggested other retailers may be interested, including a supermarket operator, although that seems unlikely given the multi-level nature of buildings.
A city centre school, offices and apartments have also been put forward as other possibilities.
Apartments appear an unlikely prospect with so many already in town and the costs of conversion high.