Sky TV founder Craig Heatley’s company joins Hopper Developments on $220m Bay of Islands marina plans

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Hapū Ngāti Kuta and Patukeha have launched a campaign to stop a proposed 250-berth marina plan for Waipiro Bay, Kororāreka-Russell, going through the Government’s Fast Track consenting process.

Sky TV founder Craig Heatley’s company has formed a partnership with marine specialists Hopper Developments for a $180 million to $220m Bay of Islands marina, opposed by local hāpu.

A fast-track application to the showed Azuma Property, of which Heatley is a director, and Hoppers proposing the 200- to 250-berth Waipiro Bay marina project.

