“Together, we are committed to delivering developments, whether terrestrial or coastal, to the highest standards of quality and environmental stewardship,” Brown said.

Matthew Banfield (from left), Nick Heatley, Nick Mowbray and Craig Heatley, pictured at the Augusta National Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia in 2022.

“Over the past 50-plus years, our teams have delivered projects across Northland and beyond, consistently prioritising ecological protection, such as through advanced measures to manage water quality and invasive species.”

The project sought to be included in the Fast-track Approvals Act, which prioritises infrastructure of regional or national significance.

“We firmly believe the Waipiro Marina meets this threshold, with independent assessments projecting an economic impact of approximately $180 million to $220 million and around 140 jobs over 30 years,” Brown said.

That would enhance Northland’s maritime tourism and local economy, he said, while fast-tracking has robust safeguards for environmental and cultural considerations.

A decade ago, Craig Heatley developed the exclusive gated estate Omarino in the Bay of Islands. Photo/Brett Phibbs

“We remain dedicated to working closely with local hapū, including Ngāti Kuta and Patukeha and other stakeholders, to ensure the best outcome for the Bay of Islands,” Brown told the Herald.

The application document showed the marina project is to create a 200- to 250-berth marina in the coastal marine area off land at 285 Manawaora Rd, Waipiro Bay, Bay of Islands in the Northland region, the application to the ministry said.

The project would involve dredging, excavation and reclamation to build piles, pontoons and gangways for the berths, a public boat ramp, parking and marine retail space.

The application advises that provision will be made to accommodate rescue helicopter services and Coastguard vessels.

Advice from the Department of Conservation is that the project site overlays a marine mammal sanctuary, so approval may require permissions under the Wildlife Act 1953, the application said.

The Whitianga Waterways development, with developer Leigh Hopper pictured in front of Endeavour Quay, New Zealand's first man-made island. Photo / Doug Sherring

The bulk of the project is to be in the coastal marine area.

Adjacent land to access the project at 285 Manawaora Rd is leasehold land registered to the Omarino Residents Association.

Craig Leonard Heatley, Kallam Mcgregor Brown, Nicholas Craig Heatley and Joshua Michael Leonard Heatley are Azuma directors, the document said.

“The applicant has identified Ngāti Kuta and Patukeha as principal hapū in relation to the project,” the application says.

The Northern Advocate has reported how hapū were calling on the Minister for Infrastructure Chris Bishop, Minister for Regional Development Shane Jones and Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka to decline the fast-track application for Waipiro Bay Marina and send it back to the Resource Management Act.

Hopper Development’s managing director Leigh Hopper has said the project would create economic opportunities for the region.

“There are economic opportunities that can come from this – local jobs, local investment, better amenities and services,” Hopper said.

