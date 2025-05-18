“It’s been challenging,” Sawer said.

The six-level, 183-unit project is billed as the Southern Hemisphere's largest modular residential build, with prefabricated units manufactured in Vietnam and shipped to New Zealand.

Others in the sector estimated a two-year delay and questioned methods.

“I’d love to know the true build cost and understand the interest costs. Hardly efficient,” a critic said.

Powder-coated aluminium cladding is going on Elevation's exterior. Some parts are still wrapped, though.

Sawer refused to say how much had been spent building the units or what the contract cost was.

But asked for a projected end valuation of land and finished apartments, he said $140m to $150m.

Elevation is at the intersection of Lake Rd and Fraser Ave, near the Northcote Rd/Ocean View Rd roundabout.

Cladding is on some of the modular units but not those shown here.

Guilford emphasised quality: 2.5m internal stud heights, digital light switches and door keypads, stainless steel pipes, Bluetooth water metres, low-maintenance coloured powder-coated aluminium cladding, 1.5m wide corridors, communal areas for residents to socialise, bedrooms with heated skirting boards, dishwashers fitted in every unit, Fisher & Paykel appliances and fully tiled bathrooms.

Units come with fitted microwaves and laundries. Only a fridge is needed.

Deposits have been paid on around 30 of the 183 units.

This model will be in the new five-unit display suite, opening in June.

One-bedroom units starting from 57sq m are $600,000 and don’t have a car park. Twenty penthouses are $1m each and have balconies.

Two-bedroom two-bathroom units are above $800,000.

The modules arrived on four separate shipments from Vietnam.

They took up the equivalent of one-and-a-half full container ships, Sawer said.

Most modules are 4.2m by 9m. Some penthouse modules are 4.2m by 17m.

Elevation is at least a year behind schedule but work is now nearing completion.

Elevation is two blocks, each to have a separate body corporate.

Onepoto, the smaller block near Fraser Ave with 79 units and 69 carparks;

Onewa, the larger block with 104 units nearer the road roundabout.

Sawer could not quantify body corporate fees or provide a written price list.

Decks yet to be finished at Elevation - extensive views.

However, he does plan to open a five-unit show suite on the ground level next month.

Extensive internal fitout work, painting and installing linen-style finished wall linings in corridors was underway when the Herald visited.

Northcote's under-construction six-level 183-apartment project Elevation is the Southern Hemisphere's largest modular residential building development, its units manufactured in Vietnam and then shipped to the site.

Much of the cladding is on the smaller block. The larger one has less.

Sawer said the smaller block took six months to assemble while the larger one took only a month due to what people on the site had learned in between.

Asked if he plans further modular projects, Sawer said his focus remained on completing Elevation.

Elevation apartments

25,000sq m development;

1ha site sold by Kāinga Ora;

Designed by architects Ignite;

Developed by TLC Modular;

Imported, assembled by TLC;

Intersection Lake Rd/Fraser Ave, Northcote;

Project at least a year behind schedule;

Show suite opens in June;

Projected completion by December.

