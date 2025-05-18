Northcote’s new 183-unit Elevation modular apartment project from Vietnam is nearing completion, a boss forecasting finishing by December.
“We’re behind time by probably a year,” says Alistair Sawer, Ho Chi Minh-based chief executive and founder of developer and importer TLC Modular.
He cited many reasons for that delay at theaffordable housing scheme with a Kāinga Ora under-write because the state entity sold TLC the land.
Importing pods was meant to help speed completion but on a visit to Auckland, he and development manager Ian Guilford showed the Herald inside the project and cited reasons for holdups.
Covid, shipping delays, modules arriving at Northport and having to be brought down from Whāngarei, road closures, floods, Cyclone Gabrielle, the introduction of new systems and methods and compliance were some of the issues.
Sawer refused to say how much had been spent building the units or what the contract cost was.
But asked for a projected end valuation of land and finished apartments, he said $140m to $150m.
Elevation is at the intersection of Lake Rd and Fraser Ave, near the Northcote Rd/Ocean View Rd roundabout.
Guilford emphasised quality: 2.5m internal stud heights, digital light switches and door keypads, stainless steel pipes, Bluetooth water metres, low-maintenance coloured powder-coated aluminium cladding, 1.5m wide corridors, communal areas for residents to socialise, bedrooms with heated skirting boards, dishwashers fitted in every unit, Fisher & Paykel appliances and fully tiled bathrooms.
Units come with fitted microwaves and laundries. Only a fridge is needed.
Deposits have been paid on around 30 of the 183 units.
One-bedroom units starting from 57sq m are $600,000 and don’t have a car park. Twenty penthouses are $1m each and have balconies.
Two-bedroom two-bathroom units are above $800,000.