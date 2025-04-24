Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property

Ngāti Kahungunu acquires Carterton retail properties from Irwin family

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Carterton New World is one of four retail businesses whose property is now owned by Ngāti Kahungunu. Photo / Google Maps / Screenshot

The Carterton New World is one of four retail businesses whose property is now owned by Ngāti Kahungunu. Photo / Google Maps / Screenshot

New Zealand’s third-largest iwi has confirmed the purchase of the Irwin family company, Knutsons Limited, which owns property in Carterton tenanted by New World, Domino’s, Kāinga Eatery and Carterton Pharmacy.

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua, whose territory extends from Nūhaka in Northern Hawke’s Bay to Cape Palliser in South Wairarapa,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Property