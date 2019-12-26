READ MORE:

The city has recorded a number of big house sales this year. Property reporter Zoe Hunter unlocks OneRoof and Valocity's data showing which homes were crowned the biggest residential sales of the year.

Rotorua's biggest sales of 2019 have been revealed in a new report.

The latest OneRoof/Valocity data showed the city's top sales as of the start of December.

The biggest sale was 441 Spencer Rd, Lake Tarawera, which sold for $2.5 million in May.

Sales in May and July made the second and third-biggest sales and included $2.2m for 1064a Tarawera Rd, Lake Tarawera and $2.2m for 91 Acacia Rd, Lake Okareka.

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan said the Rotorua market offered great lakeside views and the price for a luxury home was much lower than other cities.

"[Rotorua] is seen as a market that has got a lot of potential, where you get a lot more house for your dollar," he said.

"It hasn't probably been at the forefront of people's minds when buying luxury property but now people see the Rotorua market as a credible option."

Simon Anderson, managing director of Realty Group, which operates Eves and Bayleys, said Rotorua's top sales were mostly properties that were rare opportunities in quality locations.

"There are also a couple of good businesses there, which have a good flow-on effect enabling those people to buy in those areas," he said.

First National principal and Rotorua REINZ spokeswoman Ann Crossley said November was a big month for property in the top end of the market, recording 10 sales over $1m.

Crossley said there was a good number of lake-edge property at the top end of the market.

"If you get water, you will get a peak in price," she said.

Tremains Real Estate Rotorua manager Malcolm Forsyth said Lake Tarawera and Lake Okareka were popular areas offering a unique lifestyle.

"Lakefront has always been a goal for a lot of people who are able to achieve that," he said.

Biggest sales of 2019

441 Spencer Rd, Lake Tarawera - $2,500,000

1064a Tarawera Rd, Lake Tarawera - $2,203,171

91 Acacia Rd, Lake Okareka - $2,200,000

Source: OneRoof/Valocity