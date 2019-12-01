

You can expect to pay about $670,000 on a home in Tauranga. But where can you find the city's most affordable suburbs are and where are house prices rising the fastest? Property reporter Zoe Hunter breaks down the latest OneRoof data.

Parkvale, Poike and Gate Pā are Tauranga's most affordable suburbs.

And the most expensive? Tauriko, Bethlehem and Ōhauiti.

The latest OneRoof property report showed the median value in Parkvale and Poike was $470,000 and $490,000 in Gate Pā.

In Tauranga's most expensive suburbs, the median value was $1.3m in Tauriko, $800,000 in Bethlehem and $770,000 in Ōhauiti.

The median value of all housing in Tauranga was up 4.7 per cent year-on-year to $670,000.

House prices were rising the fastest in Gate Pā, Maungatapu and Welcome Bay, but were starting to cool off in Tauranga South, Ōhauiti and Bellevue.

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan. Photo / File

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan said Tauranga's top performers Gate Pā, Maungatapu, Poike, Tauriko and Welcome Bay were all up 6 and 8 per cent in value in the last year.

"With the exception of Tauriko, the appeal of these suburbs lies in their relatively affordable price points," he said.

"All have median values below $650,000, attracting first home buyers and investors alike."

First home buyers remain the most dominant buyer group, accounting for 24.53 per cent of new mortgage registrations in the last quarter.

Tremains Bay of Plenty and Waikato, Anton Jones. Photo / File

Tremains Bay of Plenty and Waikato, Anton Jones, said homes in Gate Pā, Poike and Parkvale were still coming off a lower base and there were cheaper houses in those areas.

Whereas, he said, there were more lifestyle properties in places like Bethlehem and Tauriko.

However, Jones said there was a current shortage of listings in Bethlehem.

"The Bethlehem market was quite soft in the last six months to a year and seems to have picked up," he said. "It is now almost the flavour of the month."

Jones said Gate Pā was also popular with first home buyers and was where most of the housing stock was.

Simon Anderson, managing director of Realty Group which operates Eves and Bayleys. Photo / File

Simon Anderson, managing director of Realty Group which operates Eves and Bayleys, said he was not surprised to see Gate Pā was one of the most affordable suburbs.

"People are seeing value there after lifts in values in other areas," he said.

Anderson said there was more activity from first home buyers across the region, which was reflected in the attraction to Gate Pā.

Investors had also returned to the market and were seeing value in buying residential, he said.

Tauranga Harcourts managing director Simon Martin. Photo / File

Tauranga Harcourts managing director Simon Martin said the cheaper suburbs attracted more buyers. .

"We have still got first home buyers coming back into the market as well as investors."

Tauranga's property market

Total dollar value of sales (last 12 months)

$1,491,839,512

How much you can expect to pay in ...

Tauranga - $670,000 (up 4.7%)

Bay Of Plenty - $750,000 (up 5.6%)

Rotorua - $455,000 (up 9.6%)



Heat is on: Where property prices are rising fast

Gate Pā | Median value $490,000 | annual change +7.7%

Maungatapu | Median value $620,000 | annual change +6.9%

Welcome Bay | Median value $625,000 | annual change +5.9%

Cooling off: Where property prices are easing

Tauranga South | Median value $595,000 | annual change +0%

Ōhauiti | Median value $770,000 | annual change +3%

Bellevue | Median value $545,000 | annual change +3%

Rich-listers: Tauranga's most expensive suburbs

Tauriko | Median value $1,330,000 | annual change +6%

Bethlehem | Median value $800,000 | annual change +3%

Ōhauiti | Median value $770,000 | annual change +3%

Bargain-hunters: Tauranga's most affordable suburbs

Parkvale | Median value $470,000 | annual change +7%

Poike | Median value $470,000 | annual change +7%

Gate Pa | Median value $490,000 | annual change +8%

The most expensive homes of 2019

71 Marine Parade, Mount Maunganui - $6,000,000

866 Pyes Pa Rd, Pyes Pa - $4,850,000

209c Oceanbeach Rd, Mount Maunganui - $4,175,000



First home buyers

Share of new mortgage registrations in last three months

24.53 per cent

Source: OneRoof