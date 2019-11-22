Leasing opportunities come up as South Auckland's newest suburb and shopping experience takes shape

Multiple retail, food and beverage, and commercial spaces in Auckland's newest large-scale town centre development have been placed on the market for lease.

The 90 sites within the $200million Ormiston Town Centre bordering Sir Barry Curtis Park range in size from 20-square metres to 290-square metres across a range of customer experience zones, from kiosks to specialty retail stores.

Sitting on some 4.5-hectares, Ormiston Town Centre in South-East Auckland is being developed by Todd Property.

Advertisement

When complete at the end of 2020, Ormiston Town Centre will encompass almost 40,000 square metres of commercial space – surrounded by new housing, landscaped parks, walkways and cycling paths. It will be the primary community services and retail hub to a surrounding population of 203,000 people, with public amenities, including a library and aquatic centre, planned for later stages.

Inspired by the laneways of Melbourne, the new town centre has been designed to service the surrounding residential suburbs of Flat Bush, Ormiston, Whitford, East Tamaki Heights, Clover Park and Totara Heights, which have emerged from former farmland over the past 20 years.

Ormiston Town Centre has five 'big box' anchor tenants already signed up:

• Noel Leeming, occupying 1,600 square metres

• The Warehouse, taking up 7,900 square metres of space

• An eight-screen HOYTS cinema complex

• Supermarket operator New World, leasing 3,200 square metres of space

and

• Fellow supermarket giant PAK'nSAVE, which is open and trading strongly occupying 6,200 square metres of premises

In addition to the cornerstone tenancies, Todd Property has also signed leases with nationally-branded gymnasium operator CityFitness, and a joint venture medical care partnership, who will occupy a 3,000 square metre ,three-storey standalone site with a 'one-stop' medical centre offering general practice, ophthalmology, dental, radiology and pharmacy services. The town centre hub will also contain a three-level car parking building.

As construction work progresses on schedule within the Ormiston Town Centre precinct, the 90 sites for lease are being jointly marketed for occupation through Bayleys Real Estate national director of sales and leasing, Chris Beasleigh, and Colliers International's retail director Tim Male, who said the retail opportunities available included both internal and external shops.

Mr Male said Ormiston Town Centre had been 'master-planned' in consultation with Panuku Development Auckland to ensure that the region's population growth was supported by the appropriate social infrastructure – including schools, a library, recreational green spaces, an aquatic centre, health service providers, and retail amenities.

"The long-term vision approach from both Panuku and Todd Property has ensured the goals set out in Auckland Council's long-term growth plan have been delivered smoothly," he said.

"The strategy behind securing the big-box homewares and supermarket tenancies upfront has been to ensure customers are attracted to Ormiston Town Centre for a complete shopping experience, achievable through a single parking function that removes the need to drive from one location to another.

Advertisement

"Ormiston Town Centre is a showcase example of how civic interests and private enterprise can evolve symbiotically to provide a greater outcome for the local catchment through a holistic community centre, rather than just a shopping mall.

"That is why the planned council-operated library and aquatic centre are an exciting next stage of development."

Mr Beasleigh said Ormiston Town Centre was looking to secure a mix of independent owner-operated licensed food and beverage and hospitality premises to sit alongside nationally branded unlicensed convenience food operators.

"The sites within the Ormiston Town Centre food and beverage precinct will run out from the retail hub's central food court seating area, which has been designed to replicate a restaurant setting with polished concrete flooring, vegetation plantings, and floor to ceiling wooden beams," he said.

"The presence of a variety of food and beverage and hospitality outlets in a one-stop destination ensures all visitors have the option and convenience of dining either before or after their chosen activity – shopping, leisure, movies or community events."

Mr Beasleigh said Ormiston Town Centre reflected the expansion of Auckland's metropolitan urban boundaries and the subsequent emergence of new town centres – mirroring the evolution seen in the likes of WestCity to the city's north-west, and Drury South under development to the south of the city.

Mr Male said Ormiston Town Centre still had potential premises available for strong local, national and international retailers who wanted to be part of a quality, community-focussed town centre under single ownership and management, with excellent growth prospects.

Ormiston Town Centre has been jointly designed by Auckland architectural firm Jasmax and Melbourne civic planning consultancy NH Architecture. Construction works are being undertaken by Scarbro Construction and Savory Construction.