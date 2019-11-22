The land and building housing a locally well-known New Zealand-owned and operated home furnishing store have been placed on the market for sale.

The single-storey property at 513 Pollen Street in the Waikato township of Thames is home to Superprice Furniture – one of the biggest home furnishings retailers in the Hauraki Plains and Coromandel Peninsula areas.

The store's modern 460 square metre premises sits on some 657 square metres of freehold land zoned commercial 8B under the Waikato Regional Council Plan. The site once housed the Thames branch of the ANZ bank.

Superprice Furniture has a new three-year lease on the Pollen Street premises running through to 2022, with two further three-year rights of renewal – generating annual rental of $57,500 plus GST and additionally paying all operational expenditure.

The land and building have been placed on the market for sale for $1.1million through Bayleys Hamilton. Salespeople Josh Smith and Daniel Keane said that when the ANZ's safe was removed in 2014 when the bank vacated the site, the building underwent substantial earthquake strengthening.

"Ultimately, that resulted in the premises now being certified with an A-grade new build standards rating of 90 percent," Mr Smith said.

"Reinforced concrete pre-cast tilt slab walls provide a solid base for the open-plan retail space showcasing beds, lounge suites, bedroom dresser units and dining room tables.

"There are staff lunchroom and bathroom amenities and storage at the rear of the building, while roller door access allows for stock to be efficiently and discretely delivered to and from the store from a service lane.

"Conversely, the front of the premises has a commanding 20-metre-wide high street presence onto Thames' main retailing strip – with unmetered parking spaces immediately outside its front doors.

"Adjacent nationally-branded tenants along the Pollen Street retail strip include Farmers, Westpac, BNZ, and Noel Leeming."

"The ample availability of parking in Pollen Street, little traffic congestion, and the convenience for locals of being able to park and do all of their shopping from one pivotal point are elements which enable towns like Thames to retain their rural character and appeal."