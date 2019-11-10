A large site with a significant add-value opportunity in west Auckland is being marketed for sale.

The 809sq m property at 10 Trading Place, Henderson, is owned by Unitec and comprises a single storey warehouse with a net lettable area of around 250sq m.

JLL is marketing the property for sale by way of expressions of interest closing 4pm on November 28.

JLL commercial broker Jason Armstrong says: "Currently owned by Unitec, the warehouse is now surplus to requirements. However, the land parcel holds huge development potential due to the favourable Metropolitan Centre zoning, which generally allows a build height of up to 72m.

"This opens up endless options with both commercial and residential developments on the cards."

Trading Place is close to Great North Road and 500m from Henderson Railway Station.

JLL commercial broker Alex Wefers says the surrounding development is predominantly commercial with a significant number of government occupiers in the neighbourhood, including the Waitakere Central Libary, Unitec, and Waitakere District Court.

"The amenity options in the area are also excellent with the West City Shopping Centre, a Countdown supermarket, the WestWave swimming pools, and the Waitakere Hospital all a short stroll away. Cafes and restaurants are just around the corner on Great North Road, which forms Henderson's original retail strip."

The warehouse is tenanted by Yeong Woong Co and used as a second-hand shop. The rental term has extended for more than a decade on a month-by-month basis with the tenant covering all outgoings.

JLL commercial broker Ian Hall says the Metropolitan Centre zoning provides huge flexibility for buyers.

"This zone applies to centres located in different sub-regional catchments of Auckland. These centres are second only to the city centre in overall scale and intensity and act as focal points for community interaction and commercial growth and development and contain hubs serving high-frequency transport," says Hall.

"The zone provides for a wide range of activities including commercial, leisure, high-density residential, tourist, cultural, community and civic services. Zone provisions, in conjunction with rules in the other business zones, reinforce metropolitan centres as locations for all scales of commercial activity."