One of 15 original and historically-significant timber boatsheds tucked up against the old concrete seawall and the footpath along Evans Bay Parade, Hataitai, has been placed on the market for sale after 30 years in the same ownership.

Perched on timber and concrete piles above the water, Boatshed 140 – with its dark green painted weatherboards, white trim and grey iron gable roof – is one of the more classically-presented boatsheds along this much-photographed stretch of Evans Bay. As with its neighbours, the rectangular shed has a door at the road-facing end with large double doors on the seaward side opening to a jetty down to the water. It is accessed from a path running along the face of the seawall below the level of the main footpath.

The character shed faces out to Evans Bay and the Miramar Peninsula to the east. There are residential properties directly across the road on Evans Bay Parade.

At just 56.16 square metres (including jetty), the boatshed punches above its weight as these structures go, boasting a fully-consented toilet, shower and kitchenette with hot water cylinder, while interior walls and floors are original.

Ethan Hourigan of Bayleys Wellington says tenure is by way of licence to occupy via a coastal permit issued by Greater Wellington Regional Council, with usage, occupation and development governed by rules within the Regional Coastal Plan. The property features in Bayleys' latest Total Property portfolio magazine.

"Under these rules, residential occupation is not permitted with our understanding being that the preferred usage is for water-related activity," he says.

"The boatsheds can be repaired and maintained, but must not be physically extended or altered externally without first obtaining Council consent and building permits."

While the existing coastal permit for this boatshed expires in September 2020, the vendor understands that once renewed, it is likely to be valid beyond 2030.

"This permit is currently in the process of being renewed and the licence to occupy is transferable to a new owner," explains Hourigan.

It is rare for boatsheds to come to the open market in the Wellington region and for this reason, value will be determined in the auction room on Thursday 5th December.

Hourigan says the 15 boatsheds were originally built for the storage and maintenance of small boats and associated boating gear, and they largely remain used for this purpose today.

"However, some lateral thinking has seen some owners in recent years optimising the location and uniqueness of the sheds and creating innovative work spaces and 'man/woman caves'."

Wellington lays claim to several clusters of coastal boatsheds with those at Onepoto, Titahi Bay, Paremata and Camborne contributing to a distinctive heritage asset for the region.

The Evans Bay boatsheds have historic significance for their longevity and largely-original exteriors and are socially-significant for the role they have played in Wellington's boating community.

"Wellington Harbour is renowned for the opportunities it presents for sailing and fishing and many of the boatshed owners today are active in these areas," says Hourigan.

"The sheds are perfect for storing small boats, optimist yachts, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards, and will appeal to people who would like a base for their water pursuits without needing to

rent a lock-up or storage unit in an industrial area.

"Equally, some owners are combining their love of the water with an office work space and there are some great examples of these multi-purpose sheds along the Parade."

Evans Bay Parade, which stretches 4.3 kilometres from Oriental Parade to Rongotai Road, is one of the longest roads in Wellington and historically, was the focal point for boating and other sea-orientated activity.

It was home to the training base for the Wellington Navals' Association in 1896 and 1897 and in 1918, Evans Bay Yacht and Motor Boat Club was founded with its clubhouse used as the customs and immigration point for flying boats from the late-1940s until the mid-1950s.