The 2,787sq m freehold property at 3232-3236 Great North Road is a large, L-shaped site with services and favourable Residential Terrace Housing and Apartment Buildings zoning.

The near-flat section on the corner of Fruitvale Road is well positioned to nearby amenities including an adjoining park and the Fruitvale Train Station.

Colliers International is marketing the property for sale by deadline private treaty closing at 4pm on Wednesday 30 October, unless it is sold earlier.

Investment Sales Broker Chris Wakim says it is a rare opportunity to acquire an undeveloped property in tight catchment with residential zoning.

"The property is superbly located in the fast-growing West Auckland suburb of New Lynn, near the Kelston boundary.

"Located 13km southwest of Auckland's CBD, New Lynn is currently experiencing a high level of growth with significant development in the area.

"It is a popular retail destination with major developments including Kiwi Property's Lynn Mall shopping centre, Bunnings Warehouse, The Warehouse and Mitre 10 Mega.

"Lynn Mall has recently undergone a substantial extension adding a cinema complex and the Brickworks dining precinct."

Site Sales Broker James Appleby of Colliers International's West Auckland office says the area has excellent transport links.

"There is easy access to the motorway network via Maioro Street as well as the New Lynn bus interchange and train station.

"The property for sale is some 200m from the Fruitvale Train Station and about 200m from the nearest bus stops.

"The property is also located near Fruitvale Primary School, Kelston Boys' High School and Kelston Girls' High School.

"There is also excellent amenity in the immediate area including Kelston Mall, which is about 350m away from the property, as well as adjoining Mason Park."

Appleby says the property has approximately 45m of frontage to Great North Road and 23m to Fruitvale Road.

"The property can be accessed directly off either road, providing easy access for any future residential redevelopment."

Appleby says the Residential Terrace Housing and Apartment Buildings zone provides for the greatest density, height and scale of development of all the residential zones.

"This zoning is primarily located around major centres and public transport hubs, and provides for urban residential living in the form of terrace housing and apartments.

"Buildings are enabled up to seven storeys, depending on the scale of the adjoining centre, to achieve a transition in height from the centre to lower scale residential zones."

Appleby says Auckland Council recognises New Lynn among Auckland's 10 metropolitan centres – a clear indication of its stature and growth within the context of the city's development.

"The New Lynn Urban Plan, which maps out the council's vision for the centre, envisions a unique, sustainable metropolitan centre with a world-class transport interchange.

"The plan anticipates New Lynn's population will grow by 10,000 by 2030, while 2,000 new jobs will be created."

Works carried out include the completion of the New Lynn Transit Interchange, the extension of Clark Street, and the creation of new shared spaces along Totara Avenue West.

Upgrades to the rail network have made New Lynn a short 11-minute ride to Auckland CBD, while dedicated bus lanes have cut travel times for frequent feeder buses.

Five million travellers a year now pour through the precinct, and that number is set to increase as the area continues to grow.