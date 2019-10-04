Two Huntly properties on the same road – one the former Solid Energy head office and the other a bare piece of land – are on the market at the same time for sale.

The properties were once part of one title that was split into three separate titles. The owner has kept one title and decided to sell the other two properties.

Solid Energy's 2193 square metre former office at 77 Rotowaro Road was built in the 1980s with an extension added a few years later. Since Solid Energy's collapse it has been reconfigured, refurbished and converted for educational purposes and was used until recently for teaching.

The nearby 2.2 hectares of bare land at 113 Rotowaro Road, previously used to graze horses, is in the transition zone between rural Huntly to the west and the town's residential infill area to the east. Although it has a business zoning, it is in the Waikato District Council's proposed new District Plan to be rezoned residential.

Both properties are being marketed for sale by tender closing on October 11 through Bayleys Hamilton salespeople Alex ten Hove and Mike Swanson.

Mr ten Hove said both properties offer substantial opportunities for an active buyer who could tenant the office building and landbank the bare land until it is rezoned residential. However, they are on the market as separate sales.

The office building on a 1.8 hectare site with on-site parking is zoned business under the Waikato District Council's District Plan and is about one kilometre from the town centre.

Originally purpose-built for Solid Energy it is ready for its next phase and is being sold with vacant possession.

Mr ten Hove said there are multiple uses for the building from childcare to education, offices, a medical centre, church or community centre. The surplus land on the site can be used for expansion of the existing building or new development.

"It can kept as a single tenancy or can be split into multiple tenancies as the air-conditioning covers the entire building. The modernised, well-constructed and maintained property includes a large kitchen and cafeteria, dining area, decks and an outdoor area meaning a large number of staff or visitors can be catered for," he said.

"Ideally configured for numerous uses and with excellent parking, it has 215 metres of road frontage giving good visibility and access for staff and students or clients and could potentially generate yearly rent of $200,000 plus.

The nearby 2.2 hectares of undeveloped land is zoned business – heavy industrial, but is designated to become residential.

Mr ten Hove said the council is about half way through the process for a new District Plan, but there is no date for its completion.

Located on the south east site of Rotowaro Road, the site is near existing residential areas and has access off Porritt Avenue and Rotowaro Road. It's corner position gives potential for many subdivision options.

"This site is a valuable opportunity for a developer or landbanker " Mr ten Hove said. "It will be extremely affordable, offering a real opportunity for profit for buyers with the vision to turn the site into a housing development.

"The potential is for either affordable housing or larger residential lots. It has elevated views to the Waikato River and beyond and should be eventually sought after by people wanting new homes." It is possible a large number of residential lots could be created on the land.

The property is just minutes from Lake Puketirini and Huntly town centre and less than two kilometres to Huntly West kindergarten, the local primary school and college.

Huntly has a population of more than 7000 people and is expected to get a new lease of life early next year once the new $409 million 15.2 kilometre four-lane motorway bypasses the township.

Mr ten Hove said the new SH1 will have a major effect on Huntly and Pokeno is a good example of how a state highway bypass has led to positive growth in all areas. He expects the same for the township.